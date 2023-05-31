Kanye West's New Wife Bianca Censori 'Keeps Him Grounded'

Cover Images/Instagram/INFphoto.com Celebrity

In other related news, Bianca allegedly is trying to 'regain a sense of control and to feel empowered in the face of monumental life changes' with her new look after marrying the Yeezy designer.

May 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kanye West stays away from controversy for the past few months and it's seemingly thanks to his new wife Bianca Censori. According to a new report, the embattled rapper's new partner is keeping him "grounded" following their alleged marriage back in January.

A source tells The Messenger that the "Donda" artist has "found a moment of peace" in his relationship with Bianca, who works as an architectural designer at Yeezy. "She has really been keeping him grounded," the insider reveals. The source also notes that the "Gold Digger" rhymer "likes that he and Bianca have a lot in common and can work and collaborate together."

In other related news, senior therapist & relationship expert Sally Baker from Working on the Body weighs in on Bianca's new look after marrying the Yeezy designer. Baker believes that it could be her trying to "regain a sense of control and to feel empowered in the face of monumental life changes" with her desiring a new "visual identity" after a "reassessment."

"As the wife of Kanye West, Bianca Censori would now be exposed to the pressure of huge international media attention, and it is possible that she is using her new look as a way to establish her individuality," she explains to Mirror U.S.

Most recently, Bianca made headlines after she left little to the imagination for a racy Yeezy promo. Modeling for an advertisement dedicated to a new Yeezy fashion line, she stripped down and bared her butt in a steamy photoshoot.

Shared by fashion designer Mowalola Ogunlesi on Monday, May 15, some pictures saw the 28-year-old donning nothing but black body tape and a pair of boots. For the top, she had square-shaped black body tape which only covered her bosom. She also put on matching cross-shaped body tape to cover her private area and backside.

Julia Fox, who briefly dated Kanye, showed support in a comment. The "Uncut Gems" actress shared three smiling face with heart-eyes emojis in the comments section of the post. Another commenter added, "It's giving …Brazilian wax, but make it fashion [black heart emoji]."

You can share this post!