Azealia Banks Warns Taylor Swift Against Dating Matty Healy After He Downplays Ice Spice Comments

The '212' raptress thinks that The 1975 frontman is 'not on the level' of his rumored girlfriend Taylor and calls him a 'lame poser' after he brushes off the backlash over his appearance in a controversial podcast episode.

May 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Azealia Banks has weighed in on Taylor Swift and Matty Healy's relationship as the British singer has been embroiled in controversy regarding Ice Spice comments. The 1975 frontman recently brushed off the backlash over his appearance in a podcast episode which many deemed racist, prompting the American rapper/singer to call him out online.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Azealia warned Taylor against dating Matty as she claimed, "Taylor, this guy is gonna give you scabies." She thinks that the pop superstar could do better because "he's not on the level of powerful p**s u worked HELLA Hard To build."

She went on arguing, "Ugh, so many much cooler People in music to work with," before suggesting that the "Anti-Hero" hitmaker should hit up James Mercer from The Shins instead. "Ugh this dude is a full incel," she additionally said of Matty. "You cannot be letting him climb the rich white C***hie mountain sis."

In audio accompanying the Story, Azealia told Matty told clean up his act. "Bruh, you need a banana bag, a liquid IV, you need a strong green salad, you need some water, you need to wash your d**k and you need to wash your f**king nasty, like, wet rat hair, honey," she said.

In a separate Story, Azealia reacted to Matty's response to the controversy regarding his appearance on the "Adam Friedland Show" podcast. "Does Matt Healy know that no one thinks The 1975 makes good music and that he's a lame poser with a trash cliche band name that actually means nothing," the "212" singer wrote. "He’s clearly so pressed that a black girl who knows nothing about him or his music is making more moves and more money than him."

She went on calling the rocker an "outrageous small white opinionated male musician" and questioning his knowledge about the industry itself. "Does he know that black women are more coveted in the industry because there's BIG BUSINESS in female rap," she continued her rant.

"You're not a star, nor are you good at whatever this crappy a** mid-2000's indie pitchfork darling fantasy you're trying to sell. Ice Spice has MILES more originality than you will ever," the 31-year-old claimed, before adding, "Matt Healy is one shared needle away from tetanus."

Azealia posted the Stories after Matty told the New Yorker in a new interview that the controversy regarding the racist and sexist remarks about Ice Spice doesn't "actually matter." He claimed, "Nobody is sitting there at night slumped at their computer, and their boyfriend comes over and goes, 'What's wrong, darling?' and they go, 'It's just this thing with Matty Healy.' That doesn't happen."

The 34-year-old went on saying that anyone who is offended by the episode is "deluded." He elaborated, "You're either lying that you are hurt, or you're a bit mental for being hurt. It's just people going, 'Oh, there's a bad thing over there, let me get as close to it as possible so you can see how good I am.' "

"And I kind of want them to do that, because they're demonstrating something so base level," the songwriter continued.

In a February episode of the podcast, Adam and co-host Nick Mullen called Ice Spice an "Inuit Spice Girl" and "chubby Chinese lady" while mocking Chinese and Hawaiian accents. Matty, who was a guest in the episode, laughed along and did not stand up for the 23-year-old raptress, who was recently featured in Taylor's "Karma" remix. He also encouraged the hosts to do an “impression” of a Japanese Nazi.

Matty later issued an apology in April, admitting he's "kind of a bit sorry" for the Ice Spice comments. "I don't want anything like that misconstrued to be mean," he said during a concert in New Zealand. "I don't mind being a bit of a joker... It's OK for me to be, like, a trickster or whatever, but I don't want to be seen as, like, being barmy."

