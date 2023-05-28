 

Taylor Swift Gives 'Karma' Remix ft. Ice Spice Music Video Treatment

Music

The 'All Too Well' hitmaker also brought the 23-year-old femcee onstage during her 'Eras Tour' stop at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on Friday night, May 26.

  • May 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift has given "Karma" ft. Ice Spice a music video treatment. Directed by the Grammy singer herself, the visuals sees the pop star and the femcee exploring outer space and some unusual locations.

At some points in the video, Taylor can be seen being trapped in an hourglass, standing on the top of a storybook, and cuddling up to a giant white cat. Ice Spice then shows up, joining the country-pop star and the two later lasso planets together. As the video transitions, the pai row in a boat across an ocean.

"Karma" remix arrived on Friday, May 26 as a part of Taylor's "Midnights (Til Dawn Edition)". When promoting the song on social media, the "All Too Well" hitmaker declared, "Um. SO much to tell you. I'm a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch."

"So delighted to say that Karma Featuring the incredible @icespice will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album that you can pre-order now at store.taylorswift.com!" she further noted.

Taylor also brought Ice Spice onstage during "The Eras Tour". She invited the 23-year-old raptress when performing at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on Friday night and the duo later delivered their collaboration.

Of working with Ice Spice, Taylor said in an audio clip shared by Spotify that it was "one of the most natural things." She further noted, "She reached out through her team, just kind of saying, 'Hey, Ice has been a big fan of Taylor's since she was a little kid, would love to collaborate if that was ever something that came about.' "

"I had been listening to her nonstop - like getting ready for my tour, I was just listening to Ice Spice constantly," Taylor continued. "So I immediately got her number and said, 'Hey, would you wanna do your version of 'Karma'? Do you relate to this?' She jumped in headfirst."

