 

Al Pacino Expecting Fourth Child at Age of 83

It has been confirmed that the 'House of Gucci' actor's 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah is currently 8 months pregnant with their first child together.

  • May 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Al Pacino is soon to be a father of four at the age of 83. On Tuesday, May 30, TMZ revealed that the veteran actor's girlfriend Noor Alfallah is currently pregnant with their first child together.

According to sources, the 29-year-old is eight months along. Al's representative confirmed the news, noting that the couple will be welcoming their baby within a month.

Al and Noor have been linked since April 2022. The couple first sparked romance rumors when they were pictured grabbing dinner together. Page Six claimed last year that the lovebirds had actually been quietly dating since the pandemic.

"Pacino and Noor started seeing each other during the pandemic," a source told the outlet. "She mostly dates very rich older men, she was with Mick Jagger for a while, and then she dated Nicholas Berggruen."

  Editors' Pick

Despite their decades-long age difference, Al and Noor allegedly aren't bothered by that. "She has been with Al for some time, and they get on very well," the source went on noting. "The age gap doesn't seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father. She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and she comes from a family with money."

The unborn child will be Al's fourth child. "The Godfather" actor shares 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia, who were born in 2001, with "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" actress Beverly D'Angelo. He also welcomed daughter Julie Marie, 33, back in 1989 with his ex-girlfriend, acting coach Jan Tarrant.

Back in 2014, Al discussed fatherhood in an interview with The New Yorker. "I'm responsible to them. I'm a part of their life. When I'm not, it's upsetting to me and to them. So that's part of the gestalt. And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself," the "Scarface" actor said at the time.

The "House of Gucci" actor also revealed that he embraces his mistakes as a father. "I'll tell you why - out of mistakes, and I've made plenty, I've learned," he told Closer in 2015. "Mistakes aren't quite mistakes, unless you slip off a roof. Then you can't come back."

