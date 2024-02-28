 

Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux Tie the Knot, Offer Glimpse at Their Yacht Elopement

The model and the New England Patriots defensive tackle, who welcomed a daughter together in September 2023, eloped on a yacht in the Caribbean Sea on February 24.

AceShowbiz - Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux are married. Having tied the knot on a yacht in the Caribbean Sea over the weekend, the model and the New England Patriots defensive tackle took to their social media accounts to give fans a look at their elopement.

Making use of Instagram on Tuesday, February 27, the 33-year-old beauty and the athlete shared a video from the Saturday nuptials. In the caption, they simply wrote, "A moment we both been waiting for."

Chanel and Davon shared details of their big day in an interview with Vogue. They told the publication that they officially married in a civil ceremony in New York on January 10.

"This was our ideal, dream day," Chanel said. "A handful of people attended the wedding - including my best friend and soul sister, Heidy De la Rosa - and we chartered a yacht to sail from island to island in the Caribbean Sea."

The Victoria's Secret Angel opted to go with a Zuhair Murad gown detailed with off-the-shoulder straps, an embellished bodice and a tulle skirt for the special moment. Of her dress, she gushed, "I am so thankful to his team for making it happen for me... Season after season, I lust over his gowns."

Speaking of her yacht ceremony, Chanel recalled, "There were a lot of emotions on the day of the wedding." She continued, "We laughed, we cried, we danced - and made incredible memories together. The trip actually moved us and inspired us to do this annually with our family."

Chanel and Davon made their relationship Instagram official in April 2022. The twosome later announced their engagement in May 2023 after the footballer proposed to her during a trip to Capri, Italy. They welcomed a daughter together in September.

