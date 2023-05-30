Meek Mill Calls Out 'Goofy' DJ Drama for 'Speaking Down' on Him

Instagram Celebrity

After labelling the Generation Now founder 'goofy' on his social media account, the 'All Eyes on You' rapper drags the DJ for being a 'drama queen over these females' in another tweet.

May 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Meek Mill has clapped back at DJ Drama, who has been tearing him down lately. After the Generation Now founder, whose real name is Tyree Cinque Simmons, was continuously "speaking down" on him, the "All Eyes on You" spitter responded by calling his former friend "goofy."

On Tuesday, May 30, the 36-year-old turned to Twitter to reveal the wrong behavior that Drama did to him. "Dj drama a goofy over these h*es lol he won’t speak good on me I tore him up in the A," he wrote in a tweet.

Claiming that he had asked Drama about the matter, Meek went on to write in another tweet, "I asked drama why he always speaking down on me with a few other words too, told him he's a goofy." He continued, "I also hit him when he tried to compare 'Dreams And Nightmares' to '[Just] Wanna Rock' AND DOWNPLAY ME."

"DONT LET THESE INDUSTRY LAMES USE YOU THEY DONT REALLY EVEN LIKE YOU SMH LOL," the rapper concluded the tweet. Along with the tweet, he shared a photo of a group chat capturing Drama's response.

"If they asked me about dj drama and Khaled I wouldnt speak," Meek further pointed out in a third tweet. "And I made millions on paper with Khaled I'll still stay silent … Im from Philly … and we don't wear out fitted hats like that drama 'SHOP AT MITCHELL AND NESS.' "

Meek additionally penned a fourth tweet addressed to Drama. "That man never did real charity in Philly in his life …," he claimed. "I just be saying bits parts online because it be too much to say … I be wanting it to be known when ion Rock wit these goofies … and I stand on my tippy toes when I see them so it's no confusion before we even interact!" He added, " 'Drama queen over these females.' "

Meek's tweets about Drama came a few months after he cleared the air on speculation that he shaded Lori Harvey. On January 13, after Lori confirmed her relationship with Damson Idris, he wrote a tweet that read, "Y'all let that gal f#%k anybody." After that, The Shade Room shared the screenshot of his tweet that led people to assume that the tweet was about the model.

He turned to Twitter to set the record straight by saying, "They really got that pr s**t on smash lol they confusing meeee. It's sad they got our people confused on high levels or these gotta be bots it's no way people got that dumbed down."

You can share this post!