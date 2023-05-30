Lisa Rinna Left 'RHOBH' After Her Late Mom Advised Her to in Dream

Instagram TV

The actress and former reality television star, who first appeared on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' in 2014, reveals in a new interview what prompted her to leave the show after eight seasons.

AceShowbiz - Lisa Rinna was convinced to depart from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" after having an emotional dream. The actress and former reality television star revealed in a new interview what prompted her to leave the show after eight seasons.

"Who wants to leave a job?" Rinna told ES Magazine which was published on Thursday, May 25. "But I think we all knew it was time. Eight years of that kind of show … What more could I have done, besides generate more memes?"

The "Dancing with the Stars" alum shared that she had a vision of her late mother, who died in 2021 at the age of 93. "It's so wild because half the world will believe this, half the world will say, 'That's so weird,' " she acknowledged. "I was sleeping and I heard her say to me, 'It's time for you to go.' "

Lisa revealed that she went to a psychic, who confirmed the message from Lois. "I told a psychic and she said, 'Oh yeah, she's come to me and told me that. She wants you to be happy and follow your dream, but she says it's time for you to go,' " Lisa recalled. "I've never told anybody that, except for the psychic. I'm guided by my mom, for sure."

In her interview, Lisa shared that her decision was partly because of the show's increasingly hostile reception by fans. "I think the world itself has gotten so volatile that the response doesn't match what we're doing," she explained. "I didn't want to live like that. I don't think that's healthy."

"The way the fan base reacts to the show now is not how it was when I first started," Lisa continued. "I mean, we were getting death threats. Some of the most horrible things I've ever seen in print in my life, and it's a reality show. It's a stupid show. I thought, 'It's time to go.' I'm not sure how much longer that can exist in the zeitgeist, to be honest with you."

Lisa announced her exit from "RHOBH" back in January. "This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career, and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," the former Bravo star, who first appeared on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" in season 4 in 2014, said in a statement at the time. "It has been a fun eight-year run, and I am excited for what is to come."

