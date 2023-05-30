Heidi Klum Packs on PDA With Tom Kaulitz in France

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

Just days after sharing a photo of her wearing nothing but a skimpy bikini bottom, the 'America's Got Talent' judge is spotted kissing and cuddling with her husband on a yacht.

May 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Heidi Klum has been caught packing on the PDA with Tom Kaulitz. When soaking up the sun during a yacht outing in France, the "America's Got Talent" judge could not help but get handsy with her 33-year-old husband whom she married in 2019.

In several photos published by Page Six on Monday, May 29, the 49-year-old model was spotted enjoying a romantic day out with the Tokio Hotel guitarist off the coast of Cannes. They were captured sharing passionate kisses and unable to keep their hands off each other in different areas of the yacht.

One snap captured Heidi having both of her legs resting on Tom's thigh. Another picture showed her placing her hand on his thigh. In a different photo, she was also caught on cameras lying down with her head on her husband's thigh as he caressed her belly.

The lovebirds were also pictured together soaking up the sun on a paddleboard, enjoying the scenery, sipping on glasses of drink, and taking their time off from the sun as they cuddled up on the upper deck of the yacht.

On the occasion, Heidi wore a white bikini top and matching undies. She completed her look with a pair of dark-colored sunglasses and a black hat. In other photos, she could be seen sporting a mini white knitted beach dress and a white hat.

Tom, in the meantime, went topless, showing off his muscles, abs and tattoos. He donned a pair of short black swim trunks, a bright orange hat, a few bracelets and a pair of black shades.

Just days earlier, on May 26, Heidi heated up social media with a steamy photo of herself. Leaving little to imagination, she shared a selfie on Instagram that displayed her posing topless and baring her butt in a black thong bikini. She also held a white rose and put it in front of her mouth while peeping at the camera.

