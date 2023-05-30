Jennifer Garner Takes Her Daughter and Jennifer Lopez's Kid to Disneyland

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

The 'Adam Project' star is seen spending part of her Memorial Day Weekend at the theme park with her daughter Seraphina and one of J.Lo's twins, Emme, and some friends.

May 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's blended family is getting along very well. The actress has been spotted enjoying part of her Memorial Day Weekend with her daughter Seraphina as well as one of Jennifer Lopez's kids, Emme.

On Sunday, May 27, the "Valentine's Day" star was pictured taking her 14-year-old daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben, and 15-year-old Emme, whom J.Lo has with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, to the Happiest Place on Earth. They were joined by a group of teenage pals.

Jennifer Garner took her daughter Seraphina and Jennifer Lopez's kid Emme to Disneyland.

In pictures which have circulated online, the group was seen riding rollercoasters, such as Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, during which the stepsisters were sitting side-by-side. The girls looked very happy during the thrilling ride.

Jennifer didn't forget to document the happy moment. She was photographed taking a picture of the teens together. She wore a blue long sleeve shirt with a yellow smiley face on it, jeans, Nike sneakers and a black leather bag on her shoulder.

Seraphina rocked an olive green graphic T-shirt and a brown flanel T-shirt with jeans. As for Emme, who is the twin sister of J.Lo and Marc's son Max, she wore a brown patterned sweater and a pair of light-wash denim shorts.

Earlier that day, before the trip to Disneyland, the "Jenny From the Block" songstress was seen dropping her daughter Emme at the "Peppermint" actress' house. The singer donned a chic black-and-white ensemble with a smart pair of glasses while her hair was styled in a ponytail.

Jennifer and Ben also share daughter Violet, 17, and son Samuel, 10. Following their divorce in 2018, the 51-year-old actress has been dating businessman John C. Miller from mid-2018 to early 2020. They appeared to be back together since April 2021.

Meanwhile, Ben reunited with his former fiancee J.Lo in April 2021. They tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022 before holding a wedding celebration for family and friends in Georgia in the following month.

