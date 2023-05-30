 

Beyonce Honors Tina Turner During London Concert With Emotional Performance

Music

The 'Lemonade' singer pays tribute to the music icon, who died last week at age 83, with an emotional performance of 'River Deep, Mountain High' during her 'Renaissance' world tour stop in London.

  • May 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles paid an emotional tribute to late singer Tina Turner. The "Lemonade" singer honored the music icon, who died last week at age 83, with a performance of "River Deep, Mountain High" during her "Renaissance" world tour stop in London on Monday, May 29.

In a video circulating online, Beyonce belted out the lyrics to the 1996 hit in a slower tempo before the sold-out crowd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Not stopping there, the "Cuff It" singer debuted a new look for the special performance as she donned an electric blue jumpsuit that bulged at the waist into a sheer train.

This wasn't the first time for Beyonce to pay tribute to Tina. The 32-time Grammy winner previously honored the "We Don't Need Another Hero" hitmaker during her tour stop in Paris, during which she asked the audience to "scream so [Tina] can feel your love."

"If you're a fan of mine, you're a fan of Tina Turner. 'Cause I wouldn't be on this stage without Tina Turner," the wife of Jay-Z shared. "I feel so blessed that I was alive to witness her brilliance. I also feel very blessed to be here to perform once again."

  Editors' Pick

Tina's passing was announced on Wednesday, May 24. According to her representative, the singing diva, whose decades of health woes included a stroke, PTSD from her abusive marriage to her former music partner Ike Turner as well as long-standing kidney issues, had suffered a "long illness."

Among those who paid tribute to Tina, who gave up her U.S. citizenship 10 years ago to become Swiss, was Switzerland's president Alain Berset. The 51-year-old tweeted, "With Tina Turner's death, the world has lost an icon. My thoughts are with the family of this impressive woman who found a second home in Switzerland."

The municipality of Kusnacht issued a statement saying, "Tina Turner inspired people all over the world with her unique voice and touched many Kusnacht residents with her warmth and modesty."

Tina is scheduled to be laid to rest at a private funeral.

