Quando Rondo Slams Lil Durk for Calling Lul Tim a 'Nerd'

The 'Laugh Now Cry Later' rapper first took a jab at Lul Tim, who shot and killed his friend King Von, when speaking with DJ Akademiks on the 'Off the Record' podcast.

May 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Quando Rondo and Lil Durk continue feuding. The Savannah, Georgia artist recently slammed the "Laugh Now Cry Later" emcee for calling his pal Lul Tim a nerd.

Durkio made the comment when speaking to DJ Akademiks on the "Off the Record" podcast. At that time, he talked about the shooting "that changed everybody's lives irreparably."

The "Almost Healed" artist went on to take a jab at Tim, who shot and killed his friend King Von. "Yeah, that s**t f***ed everybody up, boy, when a real gangsta get took out by a nerd type," he said of Tim, while he described Rondo as a "little boy."

Catching wind of the remark, Rondo took to social media to offer his clapback. "The Nerds Got 7 Of ‘Em Last Year Urkkkk," he wrote on Twitter.

