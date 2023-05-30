 

Quando Rondo Slams Lil Durk for Calling Lul Tim a 'Nerd'

Quando Rondo Slams Lil Durk for Calling Lul Tim a 'Nerd'
Facebook
Celebrity

The 'Laugh Now Cry Later' rapper first took a jab at Lul Tim, who shot and killed his friend King Von, when speaking with DJ Akademiks on the 'Off the Record' podcast.

  • May 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Quando Rondo and Lil Durk continue feuding. The Savannah, Georgia artist recently slammed the "Laugh Now Cry Later" emcee for calling his pal Lul Tim a nerd.

Durkio made the comment when speaking to DJ Akademiks on the "Off the Record" podcast. At that time, he talked about the shooting "that changed everybody's lives irreparably."

  Editors' Pick

The "Almost Healed" artist went on to take a jab at Tim, who shot and killed his friend King Von. "Yeah, that s**t f***ed everybody up, boy, when a real gangsta get took out by a nerd type," he said of Tim, while he described Rondo as a "little boy."

Catching wind of the remark, Rondo took to social media to offer his clapback. "The Nerds Got 7 Of ‘Em Last Year Urkkkk," he wrote on Twitter.

You can share this post!

You might also like

HaHa Davis Claims He Was Left 'Starving' After Having Lunch With Jay-Z Because Rapper Refused to Eat

Pedro Pascal Recalls Getting an Eye Infection From Fans Recreating His Death Scene on 'GoT'
Related Posts
Quando Rondo Insists He Didn't Use Lil Durk's Lookalike in 'Soul Reaper' Visuals

Quando Rondo Insists He Didn't Use Lil Durk's Lookalike in 'Soul Reaper' Visuals

Quando Rondo Honors Lul Pab With New Tribute Song Months After L.A. Fatal Shooting

Quando Rondo Honors Lul Pab With New Tribute Song Months After L.A. Fatal Shooting

Quando Rondo Puts His GF on Blast for Linking With His Nemesis

Quando Rondo Puts His GF on Blast for Linking With His Nemesis

Quando Rondo Called a 'Creep' After Proposing to 18-Year-Old Girlfriend

Quando Rondo Called a 'Creep' After Proposing to 18-Year-Old Girlfriend

Latest News
'Succession' Star Sarah Snook Offers Glimpse of Newborn Child After Secretly Giving Birth
  • May 30, 2023

'Succession' Star Sarah Snook Offers Glimpse of Newborn Child After Secretly Giving Birth

Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding
  • May 30, 2023

Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding

Report: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Have Been Dating a 'Few Weeks'
  • May 30, 2023

Report: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Have Been Dating a 'Few Weeks'

Lala Kent Calls Tom Sandoval 'Clown' After He's Seen on the Phone With Raquel Leviss
  • May 30, 2023

Lala Kent Calls Tom Sandoval 'Clown' After He's Seen on the Phone With Raquel Leviss

Heidi Klum Packs on PDA With Tom Kaulitz in France
  • May 30, 2023

Heidi Klum Packs on PDA With Tom Kaulitz in France

Paloma Faith Fumes at 'The Little Mermaid' Over Its Message to 'Next Gen Women'
  • May 30, 2023

Paloma Faith Fumes at 'The Little Mermaid' Over Its Message to 'Next Gen Women'

Most Read
Tina Turner's Husband to Inherit Nearly Half of Her $250 Million Fortune, Daughter-In-Law Spills
Celebrity

Tina Turner's Husband to Inherit Nearly Half of Her $250 Million Fortune, Daughter-In-Law Spills

Tina Turner Recalls Her Reaction When Mick Jagger Ripped Off Her Skirt on Stage

Tina Turner Recalls Her Reaction When Mick Jagger Ripped Off Her Skirt on Stage

Tina Turner Told Daughter-in-Law to Dump Son Ronnie for Fears He'd Be Abusive Like Dad Ike Turner

Tina Turner Told Daughter-in-Law to Dump Son Ronnie for Fears He'd Be Abusive Like Dad Ike Turner

MLB Star Tim Anderson Hits Back at Haters Amid Backlash Over His Affair With Dejah Lanee

MLB Star Tim Anderson Hits Back at Haters Amid Backlash Over His Affair With Dejah Lanee

Khloe Kardashian Mocked Over 'Dirty' White Tongue in New Selfie

Khloe Kardashian Mocked Over 'Dirty' White Tongue in New Selfie

Billie Eilish Rants at 'Women Hating Weirdos' for Always Finding Fault With Her Looks

Billie Eilish Rants at 'Women Hating Weirdos' for Always Finding Fault With Her Looks

Beyonce's Daughter Rumi Cheers on Sister Blue During Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

Beyonce's Daughter Rumi Cheers on Sister Blue During Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

Edward James Olmos Reveals He Nearly Died From Throat Cancer

Edward James Olmos Reveals He Nearly Died From Throat Cancer

Brittany Snow Feels 'Blindsided' as She Reveals She Was Actually Dumped by Tyler Stanaland

Brittany Snow Feels 'Blindsided' as She Reveals She Was Actually Dumped by Tyler Stanaland