 

HaHa Davis Claims He Was Left 'Starving' After Having Lunch With Jay-Z Because Rapper Refused to Eat

The comedian, who met the 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker back in 2019, also reveals that he was in awe to see the rapper's shirt which 'didn't wrinkle.'

  • May 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - HaHa Davis has opened up about his experience of having lunch with Jay-Z. The comedian, who chose to meet Hov instead of getting $500,000, revealed that he was left "starving" because the hip-hop mogul refused to eat.

The funnyman shared his story when appearing on LeBron James and Maverick Carter's barbershop series, "The Shop". He was sitting down alongside rapper Tee Grizzley, boxer Devin Haney as well as actor Amin Joseph.

"I enjoyed the lunch with Jay," Davis declared. He then quipped, "When I met Jay, he sat down and his shirt didn't wrinkle. Like, what type of money is that?"

"And when we was sitting down, they asked was we hungry. Jay was like, 'Nah, I'm straight,' " the Detroit, Michigan comic continued recounting. "We was starving but we couldn't be the only ones eating and Jay not eating. We left there starving!"

Going hungry was seemingly worth it though. In March 2019, Davis shared a photo of him and Jay-Z during the meeting and captioned it, "Lunch with Jay Z workin man workin man yea that's me #WorkinWorkin."

Davis previously detailed the lunch meeting when appearing on Hot 97. "We were just breaking bread," he said. "Jay had put out smoke signals the week before All-Star Weekend, like, 'Man, I want to meet HaHa Davis.' I don't even know who the first person he said that too - all these random people just got to calling me like, 'JAY-Z looking for you.' Zoey Dollaz had hit me up in the DM like, 'Jay want to meet you.' "

"So I sent Zoey my number and Jay-Z people reached out to me in an email. Jay-Z's so much of a powerful person, his people said, 'Listen, he gon' call you from a blocked number.' I answered all of them!" he further recalled. "The whole time I'm looking at all these blocked numbers and I'm answering all of them. I know half of them where bill collectors."

