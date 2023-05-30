Pedro Pascal Recalls Getting an Eye Infection From Fans Recreating His Death Scene on 'GoT'

Cover Images/Jennifer Graylock Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Pedro Pascal might need to be more careful when it comes to interacting with fans. The actor revealed that he once got an eye infection from people who recreated his death scene on "Game of Thrones" during their meeting.

The 48-year-old shared his story when participating in a recent edition of The Hollywood Reporter's Actors Roundtable alongside Kieran Culkin, Jeff Bridges, Michael Imperioli, Evan Peters and Damson Idris. During the sit-down, those stars opened up about their most memorable interactions with fans.

"I remember, earlier on, because of Game of Thrones and the way my character died -- speaking of touching -- people were super into taking selfies with their thumbs in my eyes," Pedro said, referring to how his 'GoT' character, Oberyn Martell, was killed in a fight to the death with Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane. The latter had gouged his eyes out and crushed his skull.

"At first, I was so earnest and happy about the success of the character in the show, I'd let them!" the Chilean star admitted. "And then I remember getting a bit of an eye infection."

During the sit-down, Pedro also addressed the "daddy narrative" that has developed around him in the public consciousness. He, however, was seemingly unbothered by it as he said, "Yeah, I am having fun with it."

"It seems a little role-related. There was a period where the Mandalorian is very daddy to baby Grogu, and Joel is very daddy to Ellie [in The Last of Us]," he further elaborated. "These are daddy parts. That's what it is."

