 

Jay Leno Declares He Won't Retire Unless He Has a 'Stroke'

When attending the 'Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge' premiere, the comedian also reflected on the past year as he acknowledged that he's 'been extremely lucky' for surviving some accidents.

  • May 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jay Leno has no plans to retire in the near future despite his car fire and motorcycle accident. When speaking to Page Six, the former "Jay Leno's Garage" host vowed to keep working unless he has a "stroke."

"That's when you retire - when you have your stroke," the 73-year-old quipped at the "Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge" premiere in California. He said that it will be the perfect time to "slow down."

At the event, Jay also spoke to Fox News as he reflected on the past year. "Look, I've been extremely lucky in my life, you know, and even though the accidents weren't fun, I was still pretty lucky. I didn't lose an eye, I'm not horribly disfigured… well, just regular disfigured," he stated.

Of his current health condition, the comedian shared, "First of all, in Hollywood – it's only how you look, nobody cares how you feel like." He then added, "I mean I still have a broken collar bone, two broken ribs and two cracked knee caps, but I'm getting around!"

Jay suffered third-degree burns in an explosion at his garage in November 2022 and broke multiple bones in the bike crash in Januar of this year. He, however, has got back on his feet so remarkable he no longer needs physical therapy.

