Kaley Cuoco Claims Meeting Tom Pelphrey Makes Her Realizes She Wanted to Be a Mom

The 37-year-old actress, who began dating the 'Ozark' actor in 2022, admits in an interview that having kids was initially 'not a goal of mine.'

May 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Meeting Tom Pelphrey has brought a huge change for Kaley Cuoco. The former star of "The Big Bang Theory" revealed in an interview that having kids "just wasn't on my radar," but she knew she wanted to be a mother after meeting her now-boyfriend.

The 37-year-old shared story when speaking to Emmy Magazine. "This was not a goal of mine," she said. "As a young girl I dreamed of it, but I became involved in my career. Then when we met, it was instantaneous - 'Oh my God, I want to have a kid with you.' "

"We both wanted it so badly, which was not what I thought my life would be," the new mom added. "I love my career and wanted to just keep living my life. But Tom came along, and something changed. We're not 20, so we felt like we probably couldn't wait too long. Then we got so blessed - it happened right away."

Kaley and Tom were first linked in May, and Kaley took to social media in July to post a birthday tribute to her beau. The actress, who was previously married to Ryan Sweeting and Karl Cook, wrote on Instagram at the time, "To the incredible man that saved me in all the ways..happy birthday, baby! To know you, is to truly adore you … the world lit up the day you were born [heart and cake emojis] I love you!! @tommypelphrey. (sic)"

Later in October, Kaley confirmed her pregnancy. Alongside a photo of herself and Tom holding up a slice of cake, she wrote on Instagram, "Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023 [heart emoji] beyond blessed and over the moon. I [heart emoji] you @tommypelphrey!!! (sic)".

