 

Nick Cannon Slammed for Joking About 'Impregnating' WWE Star Bianca Belair

While the WWE superstar is taken aback by the comedian's comment, her husband Montez Ford, who also appears on 'Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out', is unbothered by it as he tries to laugh it off.

  • May 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Nick Cannon failed to amuse fans with his recent joke. The TV host/comedian was dragged online after rapping about "impregnating" WWE star Bianca Belair on "Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out".

The 42-year-old name-dropped the athlete while performing a remix of the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" theme song. "There's a couple of guys who were up to no good, they starting making trouble in my neighborhood," he first spit.

"I get in one little fight, my mom got scared... Because I wanted to impregnate Bianca Belair," Nick continued, leaving Bianca shocked by his comment. Bianca's husband Montez Ford, however, was seemingly unbothered by it as he tried to laugh it off.

Many have since blasted Nick. "Nick Cannon is so disgusting with his behavior," one Twitter user argued, while another raged, "Not Nick Cannon saying he wanted to impregnate Bianca find it really weird on how he takes the joke. I'm sorry if y'all gonna get mad at me based on opinions [sic]."

The criticism continued with one writing, "I know my ears deceive me ain't no way nick cannon said he wanted to get Bianca pregnant @BiancaBelairWWE that's a threat girl contact the authorities." Someone else opined, "Nick Cannon lucky af Montez Ford let him walk outta there after this. Bianca Belair was disgusted." Other person tweeted, "Nick cannon saying he wanted to impregnate Bianca is weird on like every level?? Like what even possesses your brain to even wanna say something like that."

