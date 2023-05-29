 

Selena Gomez Yells at Security Guard for Allegedly Pushing a Fan at Beyonce's Paris Show

A video that makes its way on Twitter shows the 'Only Murders in the Building' actress scolding a security guard while she's heading into Beyonce Knowles' 'Renaissance' tour stop at the Stade de France.

  • May 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez was caught yelling at a security guard while heading into Beyonce Knowles' "Renaissance" tour stop in Paris. The "Only Murders in the Building" actress reportedly scolded the man after he allegedly pushed a fan at the Stade de France.

In a video surfacing online, the former Disney darling was visibly furious with the man. A Twitter user who shared the said clip wrote in the caption, "Selena Gomez defended a fan from being pushed by her own security guard. Selena defended her fans so strongly!!!"

Another user also weighed in on the Friday night, May 26 incident. The individual explained, "I was at the concert, security guard violently pushed a girl that was trying to get to selena this is why she got mad."

Selena followed her BFF Taylor Swift's footsteps when it comes to defending fans. Earlier this month, Taylor was filmed yelling at an "aggressive" security guard who reportedly "pushed off of the barricade" at her Philadelphia, Penn show.

A video from the incident saw the "Red" artist performing her hit "Bad Blood". However, she began speaking to someone in the crowd by saying, "She's fine... She wasn't doing anything. Hey, stop! Stop."

The said fan, whose name is Kelly Inglis Kelly, later revealed that the singer gave her free tickets following the ordeal. Of her unpleasant experience at the concert, she shared, "I was just dancing, and this security guard was just crazy, yelling at us... He didn't want us to take photos in front of the stage. He was being very strict."

Claiming that "every time he passed us we had to stand back because we were worried he would kick us out," Kelly added, "He had been like that all night, he was really annoyed." The teacher further noted, "I know Taylor Swift - she wants people to come to her shows and have fun. I wasn't doing anything outrageous, I wasn't trying to get to the other side of the barrier."

