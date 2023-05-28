 

'Proud' Dad LeBron James Celebrating as Son Bronny Graduates From High School

'Proud' Dad LeBron James Celebrating as Son Bronny Graduates From High School
Instagram
Celebrity

When celebrating the 18-year-old's latest milestone, the NBA legend shares a family portrait where he poses alongside Bronny, his wife Savannah, daughter Zhuri, 8, and son Bryce, 15.

  • May 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - LeBron James couldn't be more "proud" of Bronny James. The NBA legend celebrated his eldest child on social media as he graduated from Sierra Canyon, California high school.

Turning to Instagram, the 38-year-old shared a video and several photos of his son wearing his graduation attire. There is also a family portrait where the basketball player posed alongside Bronny, his wife Savannah, daughter Zhuri, 8, and son Bryce, 15.

In the caption of the post, LeBron declared, "PROUD!!!!" He then added, "CONGRATULATIONS & LOVE YOU KID! @bronny."

  Editors' Pick

Savannah also offered a tribute to Bronny on her own Instagram page. "The day has come and gone, but it only marks the beginning of a great journey in front of you! @bronny I am so so proud of you and I hope you are extremely proud of yourself!" she raved.

"I am forever your unwavering support, your biggest fan and beacon of guidance always! (If you ever want mom's POV, Lol) I'm so excited to see what your future holds!!" she continued. "I love you so much!! #GiverOfStretchmarks."

LeBron and Savannah have been such supportive parents for their three children. When speaking to Vanity Fair in September 2022, they are pushy parents, adding their children being high achievers was "automatic" due to their dad's genes.

In the interview, Savannah said, "With LeBron being their dad, it's just automatic." The mom of three continued, "It's not something we've pushed or told them that they had to do, or anything like that. It just happened."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Monaleo 'So Grateful' to Have Welcomed Her First Child With Stunna 4 Vegas

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Kids 'Don't Love' His Illegitimate Son Joseph Baena
Related Posts
LeBron James Mulling Over Retirement After 20 NBA Seasons

LeBron James Mulling Over Retirement After 20 NBA Seasons

LeBron James Reduced to Tears as Son Bronny Signs USC Letter of Intent

LeBron James Reduced to Tears as Son Bronny Signs USC Letter of Intent

Elon Musk Confirms He's Paying for a Few Celebs' Twitter Verification as LeBron James Still Gets His

Elon Musk Confirms He's Paying for a Few Celebs' Twitter Verification as LeBron James Still Gets His

LeBron James Calls Out Media Over Recent Injury Report

LeBron James Calls Out Media Over Recent Injury Report

Latest News
'Succession' Star Sarah Snook Offers Glimpse of Newborn Child After Secretly Giving Birth
  • May 30, 2023

'Succession' Star Sarah Snook Offers Glimpse of Newborn Child After Secretly Giving Birth

Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding
  • May 30, 2023

Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding

Report: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Have Been Dating a 'Few Weeks'
  • May 30, 2023

Report: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Have Been Dating a 'Few Weeks'

Lala Kent Calls Tom Sandoval 'Clown' After He's Seen on the Phone With Raquel Leviss
  • May 30, 2023

Lala Kent Calls Tom Sandoval 'Clown' After He's Seen on the Phone With Raquel Leviss

Heidi Klum Packs on PDA With Tom Kaulitz in France
  • May 30, 2023

Heidi Klum Packs on PDA With Tom Kaulitz in France

Paloma Faith Fumes at 'The Little Mermaid' Over Its Message to 'Next Gen Women'
  • May 30, 2023

Paloma Faith Fumes at 'The Little Mermaid' Over Its Message to 'Next Gen Women'

Most Read
Tina Turner's Husband to Inherit Nearly Half of Her $250 Million Fortune, Daughter-In-Law Spills
Celebrity

Tina Turner's Husband to Inherit Nearly Half of Her $250 Million Fortune, Daughter-In-Law Spills

Tina Turner Recalls Her Reaction When Mick Jagger Ripped Off Her Skirt on Stage

Tina Turner Recalls Her Reaction When Mick Jagger Ripped Off Her Skirt on Stage

Tina Turner Told Daughter-in-Law to Dump Son Ronnie for Fears He'd Be Abusive Like Dad Ike Turner

Tina Turner Told Daughter-in-Law to Dump Son Ronnie for Fears He'd Be Abusive Like Dad Ike Turner

MLB Star Tim Anderson Hits Back at Haters Amid Backlash Over His Affair With Dejah Lanee

MLB Star Tim Anderson Hits Back at Haters Amid Backlash Over His Affair With Dejah Lanee

Khloe Kardashian Mocked Over 'Dirty' White Tongue in New Selfie

Khloe Kardashian Mocked Over 'Dirty' White Tongue in New Selfie

Billie Eilish Rants at 'Women Hating Weirdos' for Always Finding Fault With Her Looks

Billie Eilish Rants at 'Women Hating Weirdos' for Always Finding Fault With Her Looks

Beyonce's Daughter Rumi Cheers on Sister Blue During Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

Beyonce's Daughter Rumi Cheers on Sister Blue During Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

Edward James Olmos Reveals He Nearly Died From Throat Cancer

Edward James Olmos Reveals He Nearly Died From Throat Cancer

Brittany Snow Feels 'Blindsided' as She Reveals She Was Actually Dumped by Tyler Stanaland

Brittany Snow Feels 'Blindsided' as She Reveals She Was Actually Dumped by Tyler Stanaland