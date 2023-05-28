'Proud' Dad LeBron James Celebrating as Son Bronny Graduates From High School

Instagram Celebrity

When celebrating the 18-year-old's latest milestone, the NBA legend shares a family portrait where he poses alongside Bronny, his wife Savannah, daughter Zhuri, 8, and son Bryce, 15.

May 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - LeBron James couldn't be more "proud" of Bronny James. The NBA legend celebrated his eldest child on social media as he graduated from Sierra Canyon, California high school.

Turning to Instagram, the 38-year-old shared a video and several photos of his son wearing his graduation attire. There is also a family portrait where the basketball player posed alongside Bronny, his wife Savannah, daughter Zhuri, 8, and son Bryce, 15.

In the caption of the post, LeBron declared, "PROUD!!!!" He then added, "CONGRATULATIONS & LOVE YOU KID! @bronny."

Savannah also offered a tribute to Bronny on her own Instagram page. "The day has come and gone, but it only marks the beginning of a great journey in front of you! @bronny I am so so proud of you and I hope you are extremely proud of yourself!" she raved.

"I am forever your unwavering support, your biggest fan and beacon of guidance always! (If you ever want mom's POV, Lol) I'm so excited to see what your future holds!!" she continued. "I love you so much!! #GiverOfStretchmarks."

LeBron and Savannah have been such supportive parents for their three children. When speaking to Vanity Fair in September 2022, they are pushy parents, adding their children being high achievers was "automatic" due to their dad's genes.

In the interview, Savannah said, "With LeBron being their dad, it's just automatic." The mom of three continued, "It's not something we've pushed or told them that they had to do, or anything like that. It just happened."

You can share this post!