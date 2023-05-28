 

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Kids 'Don't Love' His Illegitimate Son Joseph Baena

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Kids 'Don't Love' His Illegitimate Son Joseph Baena
The 75-year-old actor was surrounded by his kids at the premiere of his new Netflix show, 'FUBAR', but Joseph walked the red carpet alone at the event.

AceShowbiz - Arnold Schwarzenegger might have been "very close" with his illegitimate son Joseph Baena, but not his other children. It was unveiled that Katherine Schwarzenegger, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Christopher Schwarzenegger and Christina Schwarzenegger "don't love" their half-sibling.

The 75-year-old was surrounded by his kids at the premiere of his new Netflix show, "FUBAR". He even posed alongside his daughters Christina and Katherine as well as the latter's husband, Chris Pratt. Joseph, however, walked the red carpet alone.

"To be honest, the other kids don't love Joe," a source told Page Six. "It's a shame as he's a really good kid, and Arnold has always treated him like all his other kids - very fairly. But for whatever reason, the other kids take [the affair] out on Joe."

Despite walking red carpet alone, Joseph seemingly enjoyed his time at the "FUBAR" premiere. He also showed how proud he is of his father by sharing a photo of him at the event. He captioned it, "I give FUBAR a 2 thumbs up!!! Had an amazing time last night at the FUBAR premier!"

"In my unbiased opinion, FUBAR is a hilarious, action packed show that will have you on the edge of your seat the entire time! I absolutely loved watching the first episode last night and felt that the the show did an amazing job making it entertaining and fun for all viewers." he added. "The comedy, the action and even that drama were all strongly displayed in episode 1 and makes me extremely excited for FUBAR to be on @netflix on Thursday, May 25th!"

Joseph went on to gush, "Proud of everyone that was involved in the making of FUBAR, but especially proud to see @schwarzenegger and @iamgabrielluna bring this amazing show to life! Just remember… 'Hero's don't retire. They reload."

Joseph is Arnold's son from his extramarital affair with former housekeeper Mildred Baena. He was born just weeks after Arnold and his then-wife Maria Shriver welcomed their youngest son Christopher in 1997.

