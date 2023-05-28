 

Monaleo 'So Grateful' to Have Welcomed Her First Child With Stunna 4 Vegas

Celebrity

The 'Suck It Up' hitmaker, who confirmed her pregnancy back in April, announces the arrival of her new bundle of joy by sharing a video from her home birth process.

  • May 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Monaleo has welcomed her first child with Stunna 4 Vegas. When announcing the baby's arrival online, the "Suck It Up" hitmaker gushed about being "so grateful" for her new bundle of joy.

Making use of Instagram on Friday, May 26, the 22-year-old shared a video of the water birth process. She kicked off her caption by writing, "in the midst of dropping my first project i'm celebrating the birth of my sweet baby. 48 hour labor and a natural water birth . NO EPIDURAL!!!!!! was debating on sharing this but this my greatest accomplishment. above any accolade."

"i'm so so so so so grateful for the amazing women in my life who i appointed to be my doulas and my wonderful midwife @midwifekatina for taking care of me on my maternal journey," Monaleo added. She then gave a shout-out to her beau Stunna, "To my best friend @stunna4vegas thank you for supporting me , uplifting me, catering to my every need. always putting me first and always encouraging me to reach heights i never thought i could. i'm so glad we got to share this beautiful experience together. i love you more than life!!!!!!!"

  Editors' Pick

Monaleo concluded her lengthy message by sharing a message to her newborn. "to my sweet baby: you had the happiest most amazing birth days . welcome to the world. i cant wait for you to experience it. the good and the bad. i cant wait to create the safest space for you to be the super nova you are. mama loves you stinky," she raved.

Monaleo, whose real name is Leondra Roshawn Gay, confirmed her pregnancy in April. At that time, she shared a photo of herself showing off her growing bump and captioned it, "God is a woman."

