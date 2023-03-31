Katherine Heigl's Husband Josh Kelley Threatens to 'Leave' If She Gets Any More Pets

Instagram Celebrity

While giving a 'hard no' to adding more children to her brood, the former 'Grey's Anatomy' actress reveals her husband warned her not to adopt any more animals.

AceShowbiz - Katherine Heigl has said "hard no" to having more children. The "Life As We Know It" actress explained there was "for sure" a point she wanted to expand her family even further but the COVID-19 pandemic "really clarified" the decision that she and husband Josh Kelley were satisfied with three kids, Naleigh, 14, Adelaide, 10, and six-year-old Joshua.

"Three is enough, and I don't think I can spread myself any thinner in this arena," she told E! News.

The family also won't be getting any more pets because the 43-year-old musician has warned he will leave if his wife collects another creature. Katherine, 44, admitted, "If I bring one more animal into this home, my husband will leave me, and then I'm alone with eight dogs, three cats and three children. So, we really need to avoid that." She laughingly added, "I need the partner and the help."

Among the pets at Katherine's home is two Rottweiler puppies the "Firefly Lane" star rescued from a Los Angeles shelter last summer which she intended to have adopted out after her Jason Debus Heigl Foundation had helped nurse them back to health.

She said, "But now I love them so much I can't give them up. And they are great with the kids - they're awesome family dogs - and they're great with the little dogs. And - they're okay with the cats."

While the whole family help with their pets, Katherine revealed three of the dogs aren't keen on her kids. She said, "They're very attached to me and I'm very attached to them, but they do not like the children."

"They bark at them every time they come into a room, they don't want [the kids] to hold them - and what's really unfortunate is that they're really cute, they look like little stuffed animals, so of course the kids want to cuddle them and love on them, and they're like, 'Don't touch me.' "

The "27 Dresses" actress - who also has three older dogs that mainly "just sleep and hang out" - moved to Utah some time ago because she "didn't know how" to raise children in Los Angeles, and getting some geographical space helps her to relax outside of work.

She explained, "I could kind of decompress and let that hustle part of me go - a little bit. I don't know that in any career you can ever completely stop hustling, but being able to separate it a little bit and choose those times of hustle versus just being in it constantly was really important to me."

"I didn't know how to raise [the kids] in LA, so I felt like I could do it here. I could be more on top of things that scare me and I could be more on top of the kinds of friends they have and places they're going, the kind of activities they're involved in - and what the hell they're doing on their phones!"

