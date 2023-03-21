 

Jason Ritter Landed First Movie Role Because of His Famous Father: It's 'Full-On Nepotism Hire'

The former 'Parenthood' actor admits in a new interview that he got his first ever role in Hollywood only because of he's the son of late actor John Ritter.

AceShowbiz - Jason Ritter describes his first acting job as a "full-on nepotism hire." The 43-year-old "Parenthood" star got his first big job in Hollywood as a child when he was hired to voice one of the characters in 1991 cartoon film "The Real Story of O Christmas Tree" and he's now admitted he only landed the role because of his famous father John Ritter.

"I will say, without any hesitation, this was like a full-on nepotism hire. I will admit that. He [my dad] for sure got me the job. I did try to stay away from that later," Jason explained on an episode of SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show".

Jason provided the voice of Little Acorn in the film with his dad John playing his uncle Piney. The actor went on to carve out a successful career of his own, and later looked back on his first acting job with his parents saying, "I went, 'Oh, they must have sped up my voice to make it that high.' Both my mom and dad were like, 'No, it [your voice] was pretty high.' "

Jason also recalled how his dad used to bring him onto sets when he was working and Jason was amazed the first time he saw a night shoot. He explained, "I remember the first time I went [on set with dad], I don't even know what he was shooting, but it was a night shoot … So like the idea of staying up all night was so exciting and so crazy to me."

Jason added that being on set with his dad was "always a special experience." John Ritter died in 2003 aged 54.

