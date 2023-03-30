 

King Charles Refuses Fan's Offer of Surprise Coronation

King Charles Refuses Fan's Offer of Surprise Coronation
Instagram
Celebrity

The 74-year-old monarch, who is set to have his coronation on May 6, is s with his wife Queen Consort Camilla when a man tried to give him the novelty gift.

  • Mar 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - King Charles politely refused the offer of a surprise coronation when a fan tried to give him a paper Burger King crown on his state visit to Germany. The 74-year-old monarch, who will be crowned in the U.K. until May 6, was with his wife Queen Consort Camilla, 75, on Wednesday, March 29, when a man tried to give him the novelty gift.

He was strolling by the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin when he came across a group of well-wishers wearing Burger King crowns that had been given away by the fast food giant – and when one man took his off and tried to push it into the royal’s hands, Charles politely said while grinning, "I'm alright!".

  Editors' Pick

The royal fan had told him, "This is for you, if you want it". Charles kept smiling when another woman tried to give him her paper crown while telling the royal, "I have a present for you."

The king was also seen bending down to pick up a man's cap before returning it back to him, with the well-wisher thanking him and bowing. Charles and Camilla were seen posing for selfies before they were formally greeted at the Brandenburg Gate by Germany's president Frank-Walter Steinmeier and wife Elke Budenbender.

The couple were given the first full ceremonial and military welcome at the landmark since World War Two - an honour not even given to Queen Elizabeth, who visited Berlin for her last ever State Visit abroad in 2015, before her death last year aged 96. Charles also spoke on the visit about being forced to cancel the first part of his and Camilla's visit to France amid riots over President Emmanuel Macron's pension reforms - calling the axing of the trip "very sad."

President Steinmeier said about Charles' passion for the planet, "I am grateful that King Charles III began to champion healthy nutrition, sustainability and climate action very early on. We are all benefiting today from Your Majesty's convictions... this visit, Your Majesty's very first trip abroad as the new King, is a tremendous personal gesture - and for that I would like to express my heartfelt thanks. I am looking forward to the coming days and to the many opportunities we will have to exchange views."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Gwyneth Paltrow's Lawyer Brands a Neurologist a 'Nerd' at Ski Crash Trial

Report: Angelina Jolie Set to Start Clothing and Jewelry Business
Related Posts
King Charles to Face Protests During His Visit to France

King Charles to Face Protests During His Visit to France

King Charles Empathizes With Those Losing Their Moms on First Mother's Day Without Queen Elizabeth

King Charles Empathizes With Those Losing Their Moms on First Mother's Day Without Queen Elizabeth

King Charles Officially Passes Late Father's Title, Duke of Edinburgh, on to Prince Edward

King Charles Officially Passes Late Father's Title, Duke of Edinburgh, on to Prince Edward

King Charles and Camilla Booed and Jeered at By Anti Royalists on Latest Official Tour

King Charles and Camilla Booed and Jeered at By Anti Royalists on Latest Official Tour

Latest News
Jake Gyllenhaal Accused of Making Ali Fedotowsky Cry After Rude Red Carpet Encounter
  • Mar 30, 2023

Jake Gyllenhaal Accused of Making Ali Fedotowsky Cry After Rude Red Carpet Encounter

Anne Heche's Son Reveals She Left $110K Following Her Death
  • Mar 30, 2023

Anne Heche's Son Reveals She Left $110K Following Her Death

Jennifer Aniston Reacts to a 'Whole Generation of Kids' Finding 'Friends' Offensive
  • Mar 30, 2023

Jennifer Aniston Reacts to a 'Whole Generation of Kids' Finding 'Friends' Offensive

Alicia Keys and Lil Mama Share Warm Hug During First Meeting Years After Infamous VMAs Incident
  • Mar 30, 2023

Alicia Keys and Lil Mama Share Warm Hug During First Meeting Years After Infamous VMAs Incident

Chloe Bailey Admits 'Too Sexy' Label Is 'Killing' Her
  • Mar 30, 2023

Chloe Bailey Admits 'Too Sexy' Label Is 'Killing' Her

Brittney Taylor Reacts to BD Afeez Akande's Message to Kids After Her Assault Arrest: Leave Me Alone
  • Mar 30, 2023

Brittney Taylor Reacts to BD Afeez Akande's Message to Kids After Her Assault Arrest: Leave Me Alone

Most Read
Joanna Krupa Gets Divorced by Husband Douglas Nunes After 5 Years of Marriage
Celebrity

Joanna Krupa Gets Divorced by Husband Douglas Nunes After 5 Years of Marriage

6ix9ine's Alleged Sex Tape With Ex-Girlfriend Jade Leaks Online

6ix9ine's Alleged Sex Tape With Ex-Girlfriend Jade Leaks Online

Blac Chyna Unexpectedly Shows Love to Daughter Dream's 'Auntie' Kim Kardashian

Blac Chyna Unexpectedly Shows Love to Daughter Dream's 'Auntie' Kim Kardashian

Scarlett Johansson Fuels Colin Jost Split Rumors After Being Spotted Solo Without Wedding Ring

Scarlett Johansson Fuels Colin Jost Split Rumors After Being Spotted Solo Without Wedding Ring

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Brittney Taylor Breaks Silence After Being Arrested for Attacking Baby Daddy

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Brittney Taylor Breaks Silence After Being Arrested for Attacking Baby Daddy

Candace Owens Blames Transgenderism for Nashville School Shooting

Candace Owens Blames Transgenderism for Nashville School Shooting

Nick Cannon Doesn't Give 'Monthly Allowance' to His Baby Mamas, Claims 'They Get' What 'They Need'

Nick Cannon Doesn't Give 'Monthly Allowance' to His Baby Mamas, Claims 'They Get' What 'They Need'

Eva Marcille Makes 'Hardest' Decision to Divorce Michael Sterling After 4 Years of Marriage

Eva Marcille Makes 'Hardest' Decision to Divorce Michael Sterling After 4 Years of Marriage

Keanu Reeves Has His 'Last Moment of Bliss' While in Bed With GF Alexandra Grant

Keanu Reeves Has His 'Last Moment of Bliss' While in Bed With GF Alexandra Grant