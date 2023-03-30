 

Gwyneth Paltrow's Lawyer Brands a Neurologist a 'Nerd' at Ski Crash Trial

Cover Images/Sara De Boer
Celebrity

Stephen Owens, who previously apologized for being an 'a**' earlier in court proceedings, clarifies he is using the term jokingly when Dr. Robert Hoesch takes the stand.

  • Mar 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gwyneth Paltrow's attorney branded a neurologist a "nerd" at her ski crash trial. The 50-year-old Goop founder's lawyer Stephen Owens, who apologized for being an "a**" earlier in court proceedings, clarified he was using the term jokingly when Dr. Robert Hoesch took the stand in the seventh day of the trial on Wednesday, March 29.

Dr. Hoesch told Park City Court in Utah Gwyneth's alleged ski crash victim Dr. Terry Sanderson, 76, who claims the "Sliding Doors" actress left him with permanent brain damage when they collided on slopes at Deer Park Resort, Utah, in 2016, was never diagnosed with dementia due to obsession over ski crash.

He added retired army optometrist Dr. Sanderson never got a proper diagnosis because doctors were so focused on the effects the accident crash had on his brain and suggested in his testimony the former medic may have dementia. The expert pointed to white matter shown on Dr. Sanderson's brain scans, which were taken before the crash, which may show early signs of the degenerative brain condition.

As Dr. Hoesch established his credentials ahead of making his claims, Mr. Owens called him a "nerd." When he later said it was a joke, he explained he was referring to the fact the doctor once studied political science.

Dr. Hoesch responded the remark was OK, as he and his colleagues refer to each other as "nerds." The doctor added about the potential effects of Dr. Sanderson's crash with Gwyneth, "If he had a concussion, it was very mild."

He also said he believed Dr. Sanderson would be "more than 99 per cent" improved in a few months after the accident. The doctor admitted underlying depression and anxiety could have caused the symptoms Dr. Sanderson has been claiming he has been left with since the collision, but said they may have been present even if the crash hadn't happened.

Gwyneth's lawyer said on March 23. the third day of her trial over the skiing incident. he had been an "a**" after cross-examining former army medic Dr. Sanderson's daughter Polly Sanderson-Grasham who was called as a witness for her dad.

According to the New York Post, the attorney said after she returned to the stand after a break in proceedings, "I need to apologize I was being an a** earlier. It was wrong for me to triangulate you, your dad, your sister, and your mom. I ask for your forgiveness."

The attorney appeared to have been referring to a tense moment earlier in the day when he asked Polly if her sister, Jenny, who had claimed in a deposition that their dad was abusive, was a liar. Gwyneth is countersuing Dr. Sanderson, who wants $300,000 in compensation for his apparent brain damage after the collision, and says she wants "symbolic damages" of $1 plus her legal fees covered.

