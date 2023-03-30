Report: Angelina Jolie Set to Start Clothing and Jewelry Business

Cover Images/Media Punch Celebrity

The 'Maleficent' actress has reportedly applied to trademark the upcoming business under the name Atelier Jolie, with the brand focusing on sustainable fashion.

AceShowbiz - Angelina Jolie is reportedly launching a clothing and jewelry brand. The "Maleficent" actress, 47, is said to be branching out from her roles as an actress, director and human rights campaigner as she has apparently applied to trademark the upcoming business under the name Atelier Jolie.

A source told The Sun about the mum-of-six’s new plan, "Angelina has been working on this project for well over a year and she hopes the trademark will be approved so she can move forward in her new venture. The trademark covers everything from custom-made jewelry to couture clothing and tailoring. She is a huge advocate for sustainable fashion and this is something the brand will have a major focus on. The plan is still very much in its infancy but the wheels are in motion."

Angelina's brand will also produce household linens and provide "other services," according to the insider. The actress has children Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14, with ex-husband Brad Pitt, 59, with whom she is still embroiled in a bitter legal dispute over a vineyard they bought before they married.

The Sun suggests her new venture may focus on sustainable fashion as Angelina, who is thought to be single while Brad has been dating jewellery designer Ines de Ramon, 30, since late last year, has spoken in the past about her love of the trend. She told Vogue magazine about trying to get her six kids to understand the importance of the subject, "I invest in quality pieces and then just wear them to death. Boots, a favorite coat, a favorite purse, I don't change things often, you know? That's one of my things. Enjoying your vintage pieces, if you have them, and rediscovering some vintage shops seems like part of the way forward."

Angelina also shared how her children upcycled her old gowns when they appeared with her at the 2021 premiere of her "Eternals" film, with Zahara wearing a silver Elie Saab gown her mum wore to the Oscars in 2014 and Shiloh in a gown her mum had sported while helping at a Women For Bees entrepreneurship project in France. Angelina said on the red carpet of the 86th Academy Awards, "My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress. We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff."

