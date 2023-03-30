 

Report: Angelina Jolie Set to Start Clothing and Jewelry Business

Report: Angelina Jolie Set to Start Clothing and Jewelry Business
Cover Images/Media Punch
Celebrity

The 'Maleficent' actress has reportedly applied to trademark the upcoming business under the name Atelier Jolie, with the brand focusing on sustainable fashion.

  • Mar 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Angelina Jolie is reportedly launching a clothing and jewelry brand. The "Maleficent" actress, 47, is said to be branching out from her roles as an actress, director and human rights campaigner as she has apparently applied to trademark the upcoming business under the name Atelier Jolie.

A source told The Sun about the mum-of-six’s new plan, "Angelina has been working on this project for well over a year and she hopes the trademark will be approved so she can move forward in her new venture. The trademark covers everything from custom-made jewelry to couture clothing and tailoring. She is a huge advocate for sustainable fashion and this is something the brand will have a major focus on. The plan is still very much in its infancy but the wheels are in motion."

Angelina's brand will also produce household linens and provide "other services," according to the insider. The actress has children Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14, with ex-husband Brad Pitt, 59, with whom she is still embroiled in a bitter legal dispute over a vineyard they bought before they married.

  Editors' Pick

The Sun suggests her new venture may focus on sustainable fashion as Angelina, who is thought to be single while Brad has been dating jewellery designer Ines de Ramon, 30, since late last year, has spoken in the past about her love of the trend. She told Vogue magazine about trying to get her six kids to understand the importance of the subject, "I invest in quality pieces and then just wear them to death. Boots, a favorite coat, a favorite purse, I don't change things often, you know? That's one of my things. Enjoying your vintage pieces, if you have them, and rediscovering some vintage shops seems like part of the way forward."

Angelina also shared how her children upcycled her old gowns when they appeared with her at the 2021 premiere of her "Eternals" film, with Zahara wearing a silver Elie Saab gown her mum wore to the Oscars in 2014 and Shiloh in a gown her mum had sported while helping at a Women For Bees entrepreneurship project in France. Angelina said on the red carpet of the 86th Academy Awards, "My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress. We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Gwyneth Paltrow's Lawyer Brands a Neurologist a 'Nerd' at Ski Crash Trial

Jeremy Renner Says He'd 'Do It' Again to Save Nephew in First TV Interview Since Snowplow Accident
Related Posts
Angelina Jolie Enjoys Three-Hour Lunch Date With Billionaire David Mayer de Rothschild

Angelina Jolie Enjoys Three-Hour Lunch Date With Billionaire David Mayer de Rothschild

Angelina Jolie All Smiles During Lunch Date With Billionaire David Mayer de Rothschild

Angelina Jolie All Smiles During Lunch Date With Billionaire David Mayer de Rothschild

Angelina Jolie Gets Teary Eyes During Visit to Graves of ISIS Victims

Angelina Jolie Gets Teary Eyes During Visit to Graves of ISIS Victims

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Son Pax Secretly Working as an Artist Using Fake Name

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Son Pax Secretly Working as an Artist Using Fake Name

Latest News
Bam Margera Arrested for Public Intoxication After Altercation at Restaurant
  • Mar 30, 2023

Bam Margera Arrested for Public Intoxication After Altercation at Restaurant

Report: Angelina Jolie Set to Start Clothing and Jewelry Business
  • Mar 30, 2023

Report: Angelina Jolie Set to Start Clothing and Jewelry Business

Harry Kane and Kate Goodland Expecting Baby No. 4
  • Mar 30, 2023

Harry Kane and Kate Goodland Expecting Baby No. 4

Rebel Wilson Recalls Being 'Dumped' by Woman in 'Public Eye' Before Meeting Fiancee Ramona Agruma
  • Mar 30, 2023

Rebel Wilson Recalls Being 'Dumped' by Woman in 'Public Eye' Before Meeting Fiancee Ramona Agruma

Fans React to Ice Spice Being Taunted by Alleged Chain Snatchers
  • Mar 30, 2023

Fans React to Ice Spice Being Taunted by Alleged Chain Snatchers

Gwyneth Paltrow's Lawyer Brands a Neurologist a 'Nerd' at Ski Crash Trial
  • Mar 30, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow's Lawyer Brands a Neurologist a 'Nerd' at Ski Crash Trial

Most Read
Joanna Krupa Gets Divorced by Husband Douglas Nunes After 5 Years of Marriage
Celebrity

Joanna Krupa Gets Divorced by Husband Douglas Nunes After 5 Years of Marriage

6ix9ine's Alleged Sex Tape With Ex-Girlfriend Jade Leaks Online

6ix9ine's Alleged Sex Tape With Ex-Girlfriend Jade Leaks Online

Blac Chyna Unexpectedly Shows Love to Daughter Dream's 'Auntie' Kim Kardashian

Blac Chyna Unexpectedly Shows Love to Daughter Dream's 'Auntie' Kim Kardashian

6ix9ine May Have 'a Bounty' on His Head Following Bloody Gym Attack, Jermaine Dupri Says

6ix9ine May Have 'a Bounty' on His Head Following Bloody Gym Attack, Jermaine Dupri Says

Scarlett Johansson Fuels Colin Jost Split Rumors After Being Spotted Solo Without Wedding Ring

Scarlett Johansson Fuels Colin Jost Split Rumors After Being Spotted Solo Without Wedding Ring

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Brittney Taylor Breaks Silence After Being Arrested for Attacking Baby Daddy

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Brittney Taylor Breaks Silence After Being Arrested for Attacking Baby Daddy

Candace Owens Blames Transgenderism for Nashville School Shooting

Candace Owens Blames Transgenderism for Nashville School Shooting

Nick Cannon Doesn't Give 'Monthly Allowance' to His Baby Mamas, Claims 'They Get' What 'They Need'

Nick Cannon Doesn't Give 'Monthly Allowance' to His Baby Mamas, Claims 'They Get' What 'They Need'

Keanu Reeves Has His 'Last Moment of Bliss' While in Bed With GF Alexandra Grant

Keanu Reeves Has His 'Last Moment of Bliss' While in Bed With GF Alexandra Grant