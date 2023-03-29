 

Latto Blasted for Her Lyrics That Seemingly Confirm Her Romance With 21 Savage

With her new lyrics, the 'B***h From Da Souf' hitmaker convinces people that her tattoo is dedicated to her rumored lover 21 Savage after he allegedly got her a Lamborghini.

AceShowbiz - Latto's (Mulatto) new lyrics got the comments going crazy. The "Big Energy" hitmaker convinced people that her tattoo was dedicated to her rumored lover 21 Savage after he allegedly got her a Lamborghini.

On Tuesday, March 28, Latto posted on her Twitter account a video of her flaunting her curves. Meanwhile, she rapped in the song that was played in the background, "If he put you in that lamb, then you would get the tattoo."

Fans then speculated that Latto was referring to her tat located near her ear which seemed to read, "Sheyaa." It's wildly believed that it was a nod to 21 Savage, whose birth name is Sheyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph. Latto appeared to confirm her relationship with the MC, who gifted her a Lambo back in 2021.

Upon catching wind of Latto's new lyrics, fans blasted Latto for seemingly bragging about being a secret lover of 21 who is married. "She must really want the wife to know or something, bc the rest of the world is already aware darling," one fan commented. Someone added, "Being a married man's mistress is nothing to brag about.. and don't tell me it's just for papers..."

"Raise your daughters better. Mine bet not be a mistress period, but a proud one? No ma'am," one person said. "I don't get it do she want us to know who she dating or not ?" a tired fan asked. "Or maybe this is her desperate attempt at attention, since ice spice takes all her shine effortlessly," one other opined.

Some others noted that the lyrics sounded like 21's flow. "It sound Like a beat 21 would Be on and it sound like he wrote this," one fan said. "Yup definitely 21s flow," someone else echoed the sentiment.

Prior to this, Latto denied rumors that she's dating 21 when a fan asked her, "Did she actually say she's with 21??" The comment caught the attention of the 24-year-old female rapper, who emphasized, "No I've said I'm not plenty times."

Savage also shut down the rumors that he's dating Latto or any celebrity once and for all during a Clubhouse chat session back in December. "I don't do all the antics and shit. I don't got a celebrity girlfriend," he shared in an audio clip.

