Report: Olivia Rodrigo Will Drop New Album in Fall

If a new report is to be believed, the 19-year-old 'driver license' hitmaker, who released 'Sour' in 2021, will return with her highly anticipated sophomore album in the fall.

  • Mar 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo's new album is seemingly coming soon. If a new report is to be believed, the "Sour" artist will release her highly anticipated sophomore album in the fall.

Pop Faction claimed that the "driver license" hitmaker allegedly is set to "begin teasing late spring with the lead coming in the summer and her album dropping in the fall." The report added, "This has not been confirmed by a credible source."

While the report has yet to be confirmed, fans are excited. "I'M SO EXCITED," one fan added. Another fan wrote, "IM READY IT WILL BE AMAZING I CAN'T WAIT TO SEE HOW MUCH SHE'S GROWN."

"i miss her. we need new music," one person added. An exciting fan commented, "Ready to break more records and I'm here for it."

Back in January, Olivia teased new music that she's "excited" about. The singer shared a video of her and Dan Nigro, the producer behind her debut album "Sour," jamming out on a piano on her Instagram Stories. She wrote it in the caption, "working on so many new songs I'm excited to show u! thank u for everything."

The Grammy-winning singer first hinted that her new album was on the horizon when the singer sent a special video message out via Spotify Wrapped. "Hey, it's Olivia! I just wanted to say thank you so much for listening to my music this year," she said in November.

The 19-year-old continued, "I really, truly couldn't be more grateful and I'm so excited for next year, and all of the new things and new music that 2023 will bring. So I'm sending so much love your way and thank you again! Bye!"

Despite only dropping one album, Olivia collected a series of achievements. The musician nabbed trophies at the Grammys, Billboard Music Awards and iHeartRadio Music Awards for her chart-topping "Sour" album.

