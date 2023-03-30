John Mayer Reveals New Fall Dates for His Solo Tour

Instagram Music

Mar 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - John Mayer is extending his solo tour. Taking to his Instagram page, the "Slow Dancing in a Burning Room" crooner revealed additional 17 fall dates.



Sharing a promo poster, the 45-year-old wrote, "Announcing new fall dates for the Solo tour." He added, "As a dear friend once told me, 'never block a blessing.' Something very special is happening out here and I want to keep it going - It's too good for my soul. Thank you for making it such an incredible run so far."

"Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, March 31 at 9 AM local time. An exclusive fan presale will be available starting Wednesday, March 29, at 9 AM local time and end Thursday, March 30, at 10 PM," he added. Sign up to access your unique presale code now at johnmayer.com. UK and Europe dates coming soon."

John himself is currently on tour, which will wrap on April 14 in Los Angeles. The musician is set to hit the road once again on October 3 to perform at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The "Your Body Is a Wonderland” singer will make several stops in cities like Boston, Philadelphia, Nashville, Tampa, Atlanta, Houston and San Fransisco among others. He will end the fall tour in Los Angeles on November 10.

Tour aside, John recently admitted he no longer "really dates" after getting sober six years ago. He said on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, "Dating is no longer a codified activity for me, it doesn't exist in a kind of… it's not patterned anymore."

"I don't really date - I don't think that I have to, to be quite honest," the artist, who has been romantically linked with the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Swift, Jessica Simpson, and Katy Perry, added. "I quit drinking like six years ago, so I don't have the liquid courage. I just have dry courage."

Despite not dating anymore, John noted he still believes in the idea of long lasting love rather than fleeting romance. He said, "Every relationship I've ever been in was devoted to the idea that this could go the distance."

