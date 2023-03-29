Keanu Reeves Has His 'Last Moment of Bliss' While in Bed With GF Alexandra Grant

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

Mar 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Keanu Reeves has gotten candid about his last moment of bliss. When sitting down for a magazine interview, the "John Wick: Chapter 4" star spilled the happy feeling he had when he and his longtime girlfriend Alexandra Grant spent time together in bed.

The 58-year-old actor was asked to share his last moment of bliss during an interview with PEOPLE. In response, he made a reference to his artist partner as saying, "A couple of days ago with my honey. We were in bed. We were connected."

Sharing further of what transpired, "The Matrix Resurrections" star said, "We were smiling and laughing and giggling." About how he felt at the moment, he elaborated, "Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together."

In the same interview, Keanu also recalled the last time he danced. "At a friend's wedding about eight months ago," the Hollywood hunk revealed. He added, "Sometimes I'm the first out there and sometimes I need coaxing. Sometimes it's the song and sometimes it's the person. I just go with the feeling."

When asked about his last recurring dream, the "Speed" actor confessed, "I've had recurring nightmares, but they're too scary to describe. It's always fun to fly in dreams, isn't it?" He went on to explain, "I'm just glad I have the chance to do it anywhere. It's quite extraordinary."

During the chat, Keanu also revealed his skills in playing chess. "I've been playing some chess. It's a competitive game. I don't think you walk to the board and go, 'I hope I lose.' If you don't know how to play, I'm great - yeah, I'm a master. And if you're really good, I'm terrible," he stated.

Keanu has been dating Alexandra since 2018. The pair, however, did not go public until they attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci in Los Angeles together in November 2019. In March 2022, he sparked speculations that he was likely to pop the question to his girlfriend after being caught ring shopping in Los Angeles.

