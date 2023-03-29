Joey King Takes Down Post Supporting Israeli Protesters Amid PM Netanyahu's Judicial Reforms

Instagram Celebrity

The young actress shows some love to the protesters as PM Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to remake Israel's judicial system has plunged the country into crisis, setting off the most widespread social unrest in decades.

Mar 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Joey King may want to avoid some controversy. The "Bullet Train" actress has taken down her social media post that showed some support to Israeli protesters amid Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial reforms.

On Tuesday, March 28, the 23-year-old actress turned to her Instagram Story to share some encouraging words. "The people of Israel are united," she began. She further said, "Mass protests have been going on for weeks against the Israeli prime minister who is tearing apart the country's democracy."

"The images of everyone marching through the streets fighting for their rights are so powerful," Joey went on to add. "The Kissing Booth" star then concluded her post as writing, "I'm sending love and strength to all my friends in Israel."

Joey King shared some words upon learning of Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial reform plans.

PM Netanyahu's plan to remake Israel's judicial system has plunged the country into crisis, setting off the most widespread social unrest in decades. Netanyahu announced on Monday, March 27 that he would delay the proposed overhaul, suggesting that a compromise was needed to prevent "a civil war." Some protesters, however, have pledged to keep up the pressure until the legislation is withdrawn.

The plan, which would give the government greater power to choose judges, including those presiding over Netanyahu's corruption trial, has split the country, especially pitting liberal, secular Israelis against the religiously conservative factions.

Workers at universities, hospitals, airlines and elsewhere paralyzed much of the economy on Monday through a general strike. Protesters brought cities to a standstill. Netanyahu even fired his defense minister, Yoav Gallant, also a member of the prime minister's Likud party, after he called on the government to halt the plan.

The controversy seemingly stems from several bills amending Israel's "basic laws," which would grant members of parliament control over judicial appointments, eliminate judicial review of legislation and allow parliament to vote down Supreme Court decisions.

These changes would mean "there is no legal boundary to the government," said Aeyal Gross, a professor of constitutional and international law at Tel Aviv University. "A government with no limits totally undermines any idea of democracy."

You can share this post!