Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Divorce Decision Not Made 'Hastily'

Cover Images/INFphoto.com Celebrity

The 'Legally Blonde' star and the talent agent have reportedly spent 'less time together' over recent months due to the actress' work schedule before making the decision to split.

Mar 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth have spent "less time together" over recent months due to the actress' work schedule. The 47-year-old star and Jim, 52, recently announced their separation, and an insider has insisted that they didn't "come to the decision to divorce easily and hastily."

The source told PEOPLE, "It took a long time. This is so hard for both of them. There's no drama. These decisions are so difficult when there is so much friendship and love there."

Reese and Jim recently announced their split in a statement posted on Instagram. The "Big Little Lies" actress and the talent agent explained that in spite of their break-up, they're "moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect."

The statement read, "We have some personal news to share ... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together. Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."

An insider subsequently explained that Reese "never saw herself getting another divorce." The source told PEOPLE, "Reese is obviously disappointed and upset. She never saw herself getting another divorce."

The Oscar-winning actress has Tennessee, ten, with Jim, as well as Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19, with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. Reese is now determined to "co-parent amicably" with Jim. The insider added, "They love Tennessee and this is their focus. They will continue to co-parent amicably. There is no drama."

You can share this post!