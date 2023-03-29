 

Brian Austin Green Gushes Over 'Fantastic' Co-Parenting With Megan Fox Amid Her Drama With MGK

Cover Images/BauerGriffin
Last month, the 'Transformers' actress and her musician fiance sparked breakup rumors when she shared a cryptic post quoting Beyonce's lyrics about 'dishonesty.'

  • Mar 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Brian Austin Green has detailed about co-parenting with Megan Fox. In a new interview, the former star of "BH90210" gushed over the "fantastic" relationship he has with the "Transformers" actress amid her ongoing drama with fiance Machine Gun Kelly.

Speaking to Us Weekly at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday, March 27, the 49-year-old actor shared, "I think people make a mistake in life of thinking that it's not going to affect the kids if they do a certain thing, and it's going to affect the kids no matter what."

Brian further said, "The only thing you really have control over is how it affects the kids, and luckily, Megan and I have been fantastic." He also mentioned that Megan and his girlfriend Sharna Burgess "have a fantastic relationship."

"These are actually Brian's words, 'It's gotta be about the kids,' " Sharna chimed in. "It's not about us, it's not about the adults, it's about what's best for them every single time. And what's best for them is that we have a good relationship, that we all get along and that we take their feelings into account with what they want."

Brian and Megan share sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6. The former couple split in May 2020 after nearly 10 years of marriage but they've continued to be in each other's lives for the sake of the kids.

Brian seems so happy now with Sharna, who gave birth to their son in June 2022. They started dating after Megan began a relationship with MGK, following her and Brian's separation.

As for Megan, she's been dealing with some turmoil recently in her relationship with MGK. They started dating in 2020 after meeting on the set of "Midnight in the Switchgrass" and got engaged in January last year.

More recently, it's reported that Megan has trust issues towards MGK. The "Jennifer's Body" star, who has been taking a break from her relationship with the rapper, is reportedly "having a hard time trusting" him.

A source told PEOPLE last week, "This is really boiling down to not working... There have been points where they haven't been speaking, it's been that bad." It's also said that Megan and her musician beau are "in therapy." Just a few days earlier, it's unveiled that the couple is "on a break but are still in contact." A source then told Us Weekly, "They are very hot and cold."

Megan and MGK sparked breakup rumors in February when she shared a cryptic post featuring photos of herself and a video of an envelope being burned in a fire pit. In the caption, she quoted Beyonce Knowles' lyrics from her 2016 song "Pray You Catch Me" which read, "You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath." She also deleted all photos and videos of the couple before deactivating her account.

