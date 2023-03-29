 

Samantha Fox Thinks Social Media Pressures Young Women

Samantha Fox Thinks Social Media Pressures Young Women
Instagram
Celebrity

Speaking to Jackie Brambles on her Greatest Hits Radio show, the 56-year-old singer believes that social media has created new pressures for young women.

  • Mar 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Samantha Fox "wouldn't encourage" young girls to follow in her footsteps. The 56-year-old singer, who shot to stardom as a glamour model in the 1980s, believes that social media has created new pressures for young women.

Speaking to Jackie Brambles on her Greatest Hits Radio show, Samantha explained, "I wouldn't encourage it these days - there's no Page Three anymore and now I think all the reality stars are like the new glamor girls. There's so much pressure on young girls now to look a certain way and if I did have a young daughter, I probably wouldn't let her look on social media until she was a certain age."

"I know young girls of 14 and 15 and they want to get Botox, big lips... I mean they are so young and I'd be a bit scared for my daughter to go out in that world at the moment because there is so much pressure on the way you should look," Samantha continued.

  Editors' Pick

Samantha thinks women should actually be encouraged to "grow old gracefully." The "Touch Me" hitmaker also believes that the landscape has changed since the start of her own career. Samantha said, "The way I believe people should look is to grow old gracefully, but that's my feelings about it and everyone's got their choice. But I think young girls start so early and it's just such a shame."

"And girls are looking very, very similar and back in the day it was all about individuality, about being that girl next door and being approachable. I was the girl next door, I was approachable, and I think it's really, really changed and I'd be a bit scared for my kids to go into that business now, I really would," he added.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Brian Austin Green Predicts Sharna Burgess Will 'Go Crazy' for Their Son's 1st Birthday

Brian Austin Green Gushes Over 'Fantastic' Co-Parenting With Megan Fox Amid Her Drama With MGK
Related Posts
Samantha Fox and Longtime Partner Linda Olsen Tie the Knot

Samantha Fox and Longtime Partner Linda Olsen Tie the Knot

Samantha Fox and Linda Olsen to Get Married Over the Weekend

Samantha Fox and Linda Olsen to Get Married Over the Weekend

Samantha Fox Wants Sharon Stone to Portray Her in Her Biographical Series

Samantha Fox Wants Sharon Stone to Portray Her in Her Biographical Series

Samantha Fox Gets Engaged to Girlfriend Four Years After Death of Long-term Partner

Samantha Fox Gets Engaged to Girlfriend Four Years After Death of Long-term Partner

Latest News
Joshua Bassett Clowned for Posting Thirst Trap Following Recent Controversial Baptism
  • Mar 29, 2023

Joshua Bassett Clowned for Posting Thirst Trap Following Recent Controversial Baptism

Wiz Khalifa Gives 'Don't Text Don't Call' ft. Snoop Dogg Music Video Treatment
  • Mar 29, 2023

Wiz Khalifa Gives 'Don't Text Don't Call' ft. Snoop Dogg Music Video Treatment

Samantha Fox Thinks Social Media Pressures Young Women
  • Mar 29, 2023

Samantha Fox Thinks Social Media Pressures Young Women

Ed Sheeran Praises Jay-Z Although Rapper Turned Down His Collab Offer for 'Shape of You'
  • Mar 29, 2023

Ed Sheeran Praises Jay-Z Although Rapper Turned Down His Collab Offer for 'Shape of You'

Brian Austin Green Predicts Sharna Burgess Will 'Go Crazy' for Their Son's 1st Birthday
  • Mar 29, 2023

Brian Austin Green Predicts Sharna Burgess Will 'Go Crazy' for Their Son's 1st Birthday

Ryan Seacrest Excited to Depart From 'Live'
  • Mar 29, 2023

Ryan Seacrest Excited to Depart From 'Live'

Most Read
Brooke Shields Called Michael Jackson 'Pathetic' After He Said She's His Girlfriend on TV Interview
Celebrity

Brooke Shields Called Michael Jackson 'Pathetic' After He Said She's His Girlfriend on TV Interview

Tiffany Haddish Confirms Marvin Jones Romance With Sweet Kiss One Year After Split From Common

Tiffany Haddish Confirms Marvin Jones Romance With Sweet Kiss One Year After Split From Common

Young Thug's Sister Angela Grier Dies While He Remains in Jail

Young Thug's Sister Angela Grier Dies While He Remains in Jail

Joanna Krupa Gets Divorced by Husband Douglas Nunes After 5 Years of Marriage

Joanna Krupa Gets Divorced by Husband Douglas Nunes After 5 Years of Marriage

Jodie Turner-Smith Claims Having 'Light-Skinned' Baby Teaches Her 'More About Colorism'

Jodie Turner-Smith Claims Having 'Light-Skinned' Baby Teaches Her 'More About Colorism'

Honey Boo Boo Shocks Internet Users With Her 'Blaccent'

Honey Boo Boo Shocks Internet Users With Her 'Blaccent'

Judge Joe Brown Denies Speculations He Sexually Assaulted Sheryl Lee Ralph

Judge Joe Brown Denies Speculations He Sexually Assaulted Sheryl Lee Ralph

Tyrese Gibson Turned Girlfriend Off for Talking Down on Instagram Models When They First Met

Tyrese Gibson Turned Girlfriend Off for Talking Down on Instagram Models When They First Met

Lori Harvey Calls Damson Idris Her 'Fine Uber Driver' After Breakup Rumors

Lori Harvey Calls Damson Idris Her 'Fine Uber Driver' After Breakup Rumors