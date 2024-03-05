 

Brian Austin Green Regrets the Way He Acted During Tiffany Thiessen Romance

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' actor 'can't imagine what that was like' for his then-girlfriend having to deal with his really 'jealous and boisterous' self during their relationship.

AceShowbiz - Brian Austin Green felt "incredibly jealous" during his relationship with Tiffani Thiessen. The former "Beverly Hills, 90210" co-stars dated from 1992 and 1995, with the "Saved by the Bell" actress joining in season five, while he had been part of the show since the beginning.

"I'd never been in a real serious relationship before. I was incredibly jealous every time she would have to work with anybody else because we'd already been doing the show for four years. Like, this is my family," he said when appearing on Shannen Doherty's "Let's Be Clear" podcast.

He had introduced Tiffani to his cast mates before she joined she show, so he reacted badly to her suddenly having to shoot intimate scenes with his friends.

He added, "I used to bring Tiffani to events so she knew everybody from then and then all of a sudden she's doing sex scenes with people that were like my family and my brothers. It was strange. I remember I was really just jealous and boisterous."

Looking back now, the 50-year-old actor - who is now engaged to Sharna Burgess - has acknowledged how tough it must have been for Tiffani as she tried to navigate the intimate scenes with the added complication of a boyfriend "freaking out" over them.

He said, "Looking back on it, I can't imagine what that was like for her. I can't imagine what it was like for her being with me for three years at that point and then having to do these scenes and having her boyfriend - who she lives with by the way - freaking out the way that I was."

Tiffany, also 50, previously reflected on how "awkward" it was having her first on screen kiss with late co-star Luke Perry during that period. She told "The Meredith Vieira Show", "That was probably the more awkward thing."

"Literally having your boyfriend on the show and then literally kissing another man, 'I get paid for this, honey. I don't know what to tell you,' " she added. "We made it work. We are still very close and good friends."

