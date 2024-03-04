Brian Austin Green Disapproves of Megan Fox's Comparison to 'Love Is Blind' Star Chelsea Blackwell

Cover Images/Sara De Boer Celebrity

The actor, who was married to Megan from 2010 to 2022, said Chelsea shouldn't have talked about her looks on a show that is supposed to be about dating sight because it's not the 'best thing to say.'

AceShowbiz - Brian Austin Green has weighed in on Megan Fox's comparison to [cChelsea Blackwell]. The "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum seemingly disagreed with the "Love Is Blind" star, who claimed people told her she looked like the "Transformers" actress.

"I think it's tough. I think the reality is people say that all the time," the 50-year-old told TMZ on Friday, March 1. "I run into people all the time that say I look like Owen Wilson."

"You have those people, so she may have gotten that from a lot of people," he added. "Who knows. On certain days when her hair was done a certain, eye makeup was done a certain way ... I mean, you live and learn."

Brian, who was married to Megan from 2010 to 2021, said Chelsea shouldn't have talked about her looks on a show that is supposed to be about dating sight because it's not the "best thing to say." He added, "It seems like you’re opening yourself up to criticism."

Still, Brian made it clear that he condemns backlash against the Netflix star for making the comparison. "I do think people should cut her some slack," he said, before noting that he believed Megan "would be flattered."

Declaring that Megan is "very one-of-a-kind beauty," Brian gushed, "It's why a lot of people say she's possibly the most beautiful woman in the world." He went on to rave, "She has very incredible look to her, so that's a tough comparison I think for anyone to make."

Brian himself remains amicable with Megan following their divorce. "Brian is grateful he's in a really good place with Megan and supports her no matter what. He is staying out of her private life because it's none of his business and doesn't concern him. When it comes to Megan, his only concern is the boys they share," a source revealed in March last year.

