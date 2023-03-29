 

Ryan Seacrest Excited to Depart From 'Live'

Ryan Seacrest Excited to Depart From 'Live'
ABC
Celebrity

The 48-year-old TV star, who has co-hosted 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' alongside Kelly Ripa since 2017, is set to make his exit from the talk show on April 14.

  • Mar 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ryan Seacrest is "looking forward" to leaving "Live". The 48-year-old TV star has co-hosted "Live with Kelly and Ryan" alongside Kelly Ripa since 2017, but he now feels ready to say goodbye to the show.

Ryan, who will make his exit on April 14, told "Good Morning America", "I'm looking forward to it. I will miss being with Kelly every morning and, of course, having a cup of coffee with the audience. It's such a fun show. Grateful for the six years I was able to do it here in New York."

Ryan previously confessed that he'll miss working alongside Kelly, describing the 52-year-old star as a good friend. Speaking about his exit from the long-running show, he told E! News, "I'll miss being next to Kelly every single day. We're extremely close, we're very good friends, we'll remain good friends. But there's that hour of communicating with somebody. You become super excited about doing it. You laugh, and then, of course, you can't remember what you said to each other. So, I'll miss that part."

  Editors' Pick

In February, Ryan took to social media to explain his decision to quit the show. The TV star also heaped praise on his co-host. He wrote on Instagram, "When I signed on to host Live in 2017 it was meant to be for 3 years, but I loved the job and working with Kelly so much that I extended my time and last year I made the decision to stay on for one more final season."

I've been grateful to be able to share a cup of coffee with our viewers everyday, one of the best parts of the gig. I'll be transitioning out of Live this Spring to shoot the 21st season of American Idol in LA, continue my radio show on KIIS-FM and Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve, and focus my summer on opening three more Ryan Seacrest Foundation Studios in pediatric hospitals across the country. (sic)"

You can share this post!

You might also like

Christina Aguilera Wants to Empower Women to Own Their Sexual Wellness

Brian Austin Green Predicts Sharna Burgess Will 'Go Crazy' for Their Son's 1st Birthday
Related Posts
Ryan Seacrest Quits 'Live With Kelly and Ryan', Kelly Ripa's Husband Steps In as Replacement

Ryan Seacrest Quits 'Live With Kelly and Ryan', Kelly Ripa's Husband Steps In as Replacement

Ryan Seacrest Alleges Andy Cohen Ignores Him During NYE Broadcast

Ryan Seacrest Alleges Andy Cohen Ignores Him During NYE Broadcast

Ryan Seacrest Praises CNN's Decision to Axe Booze During New Year's Eve Broadcast

Ryan Seacrest Praises CNN's Decision to Axe Booze During New Year's Eve Broadcast

Ryan Seacrest Asks for TV Show Recommendations Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

Ryan Seacrest Asks for TV Show Recommendations Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

Latest News
Ed Sheeran Praises Jay-Z Although Rapper Turned Down His Collab Offer for 'Shape of You'
  • Mar 29, 2023

Ed Sheeran Praises Jay-Z Although Rapper Turned Down His Collab Offer for 'Shape of You'

Brian Austin Green Predicts Sharna Burgess Will 'Go Crazy' for Their Son's 1st Birthday
  • Mar 29, 2023

Brian Austin Green Predicts Sharna Burgess Will 'Go Crazy' for Their Son's 1st Birthday

Ryan Seacrest Excited to Depart From 'Live'
  • Mar 29, 2023

Ryan Seacrest Excited to Depart From 'Live'

Christina Aguilera Wants to Empower Women to Own Their Sexual Wellness
  • Mar 29, 2023

Christina Aguilera Wants to Empower Women to Own Their Sexual Wellness

Katy Perry Makes a Pact With Orlando Bloom to Stay Sober for 3 Months
  • Mar 29, 2023

Katy Perry Makes a Pact With Orlando Bloom to Stay Sober for 3 Months

Ed Sheeran Gushes Over 'Unbreakable Bond' With Wife Cherry
  • Mar 29, 2023

Ed Sheeran Gushes Over 'Unbreakable Bond' With Wife Cherry

Most Read
Brooke Shields Called Michael Jackson 'Pathetic' After He Said She's His Girlfriend on TV Interview
Celebrity

Brooke Shields Called Michael Jackson 'Pathetic' After He Said She's His Girlfriend on TV Interview

Tiffany Haddish Confirms Marvin Jones Romance With Sweet Kiss One Year After Split From Common

Tiffany Haddish Confirms Marvin Jones Romance With Sweet Kiss One Year After Split From Common

Young Thug's Sister Angela Grier Dies While He Remains in Jail

Young Thug's Sister Angela Grier Dies While He Remains in Jail

Jodie Turner-Smith Claims Having 'Light-Skinned' Baby Teaches Her 'More About Colorism'

Jodie Turner-Smith Claims Having 'Light-Skinned' Baby Teaches Her 'More About Colorism'

Joanna Krupa Gets Divorced by Husband Douglas Nunes After 5 Years of Marriage

Joanna Krupa Gets Divorced by Husband Douglas Nunes After 5 Years of Marriage

Honey Boo Boo Shocks Internet Users With Her 'Blaccent'

Honey Boo Boo Shocks Internet Users With Her 'Blaccent'

Judge Joe Brown Denies Speculations He Sexually Assaulted Sheryl Lee Ralph

Judge Joe Brown Denies Speculations He Sexually Assaulted Sheryl Lee Ralph

Tyrese Gibson Turned Girlfriend Off for Talking Down on Instagram Models When They First Met

Tyrese Gibson Turned Girlfriend Off for Talking Down on Instagram Models When They First Met

Lori Harvey Calls Damson Idris Her 'Fine Uber Driver' After Breakup Rumors

Lori Harvey Calls Damson Idris Her 'Fine Uber Driver' After Breakup Rumors