 

Brian Austin Green Predicts Sharna Burgess Will 'Go Crazy' for Their Son's 1st Birthday

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum thinks that his dancer girlfriend will 'end up buying a whole bunch of stuff he doesn't need' to celebrate the baby boy's milestone.

  • Mar 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Brian Austin Green thinks Sharna Burgess is "going to go crazy" for their baby boy's first birthday. The 49-year-old actor has Zane, nine months, with the ballroom dancer, and Brian has predicted that Sharna will organize a big bash for when he turns one in June.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Brian joked, "She'll end up buying him a house and stuff like that, a whole bunch of stuff he doesn't need. But she's just like, 'Oh my God, I have a one-year-old,' so she's going to go crazy."

Brian and Sharna love spending time with their baby boy, and they're determined to celebrate his birthday in style. The actor, who also has Kassius, 21, with Vanessa Marcil, as well as Journey, six, Bodhi, nine, and Noah, ten, with Megan Fox, said, "It's so cool to have him and to see everyone and to know how fast this year has gone. I just want to celebrate the entire life of him so far, and I want to do the cake smash."

Meanwhile, Sharna previously confessed to struggling with self-doubts after becoming a mom for the first time. The dancer, who started dating Brian in 2020, took to social media to discuss her parenting struggles.

She wrote on Instagram, "Intrusive mom thoughts ... This is a real thing. Honestly I thought it was something wrong with my brain at first. These super dark thoughts of all the things that could go wrong. All the ways I or life could accidentally hurt my baby. Falling down stairs holding him, sickness, a car accident ... the list is long but I won't share it. If you know you know. (sic)"

