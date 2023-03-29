Scarlett Johansson Fuels Colin Jost Split Rumors After Being Spotted Solo Without Wedding Ring

Cover Images/GUSTAVO PEREYRA Celebrity

Prior to this, it's reported that the 'Black Widow' actress and the 'Saturday Night Live' funnyman are living 'separate lives' due to their busy schedules.

AceShowbiz - Is there trouble in paradise in Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's marriage? The "Black Widow" actress has sparked split rumors after she was photographed out and about solo without her wedding ring.

The 38-year-old actress seemingly wasn't trying to hide her ringless finger as she strolled around New York City on Monday, March 27. In photos obtained by Radar Online, she flashed her naked left digit for all to see after it was reported that she and the "Saturday Night Live" funnyman are living "separate lives," a rumor her rep labeled "BS."

For the casual outing, ScarJo donned a fleece jacket, navy leggings and sneakers. Seemingly attempting to go incognito, the blonde bombshell wore sunglasses and covered her signature locks in a baseball cap.

Scarlett looked like a woman on a mission, walking at a fast pace while chatting on the phone. While it seemed like those on the streets didn't recognize the Marvel actress, she couldn't fool the paparazzi.

Indeed, Scarlett hasn't been seen with her husband in several months. Back in July, it's reported that they've been "living separate lives" as the actress was busy filming a movie in London, while the comedian was on tour. Their busy schedules allegedly took a toll on the Hollywood stars.

"Colin's always had a reputation for being a flirt," an insider told Life & Style at the time. "Scarlett prides herself on having a modern attitude toward marriage, claiming it doesn't bother her, but she also doesn't want to be embarrassed."

"This is the first time they're dealing with being so far apart while working," the so-called insider noted of the pair, who welcomed son Cosmo in August 2021. "It's definitely weighing on Scarlett."

Scarlett and Colin first met on "Saturday Night Live", but they didn't reconnect until 2017 and ended up getting married in 2020. Scarlett also has a daughter, Rose, 8, with her second ex-husband, journalist Romain Dauriac. Before her relationship with Romain, she was married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011.

