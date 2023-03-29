Kourtney Kardashian Sassily Responds to Being Called 'Disgusting' Over Bathroom Pic

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Kardashians' star has a perfect clapback to people calling her 'gross' after one of her new Instagram photos sees the Poosh founder bringing foods to her bathroom.

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian is aware that her latest bathroom picture isn't to everyone's liking. "The Kardashians" star had a perfect clapback to people calling her "gross" after one of her new Instagram photos saw her bringing foods to her bathroom.

In the controversial picture, which was shared on Tuesday, March 28, several plates of food were laid out on her blue tiled bathroom floor. There was also a plate of half eaten burger and a glass of water put on top of her toilet seat. The image additionally featured a pink bubble bath and some plates under her sink.

While Kourtney appeared to try to be aesthetic with the snap, fans were not impressed. "I'm gonna be sick this is so f**king disgusting I stg," one person commented. Another opined, "You wrong for this Kourtney. So gross."

"Putting a burger on her toilet?? I'm calling the police!" one other commented, "That is sick fr." Someone else noted that "no matter how well you clean" a bathroom, you should "never eat" from its floor, adding, "You got them [poop emoji] particles all around."

Kourtney caught wind of the criticism. Taking to Instagram Stories, the Poosh founder laughed off the backlash as she reposted the snap and wrote, "The comments about this photo." She also added a series of dazed emojis with swirly eyes.

Kourtney Kardashian reacted to backlash over her bathroom pic.

However, not all of her followers blasted Kourtney as some of them defended the reality TV star. "Oh my God, you people are coming after her because she's got food surrounding the bath tub, that's probably cleaner than any bathroom that we have. Sometimes I like to set up my tablet and eat tacos in the bathtub," one fan wrote in the comments section.

The user went on to say, "And how many of you people go sit on the toilet while you're taking a s**t then wash your hands and then take your phone into the kitchen or into the living room to use. I'm a giant Germophobia and I wipe down my computer and my cell phone regularly. And even I don't see a problem with the food that was probably serve to her so that she could enjoy a long bath and a spa experience."

Another person pointed out that the bathroom was probably a set, not a functional bathroom. "Do you guys really think that tiny a** little bathroom is actually hers? have we not seen keeping up with the kardashians?" the user said.

