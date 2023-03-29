 

Kourtney Kardashian Sassily Responds to Being Called 'Disgusting' Over Bathroom Pic

Kourtney Kardashian Sassily Responds to Being Called 'Disgusting' Over Bathroom Pic
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Kardashians' star has a perfect clapback to people calling her 'gross' after one of her new Instagram photos sees the Poosh founder bringing foods to her bathroom.

  • Mar 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian is aware that her latest bathroom picture isn't to everyone's liking. "The Kardashians" star had a perfect clapback to people calling her "gross" after one of her new Instagram photos saw her bringing foods to her bathroom.

In the controversial picture, which was shared on Tuesday, March 28, several plates of food were laid out on her blue tiled bathroom floor. There was also a plate of half eaten burger and a glass of water put on top of her toilet seat. The image additionally featured a pink bubble bath and some plates under her sink.

While Kourtney appeared to try to be aesthetic with the snap, fans were not impressed. "I'm gonna be sick this is so f**king disgusting I stg," one person commented. Another opined, "You wrong for this Kourtney. So gross."

"Putting a burger on her toilet?? I'm calling the police!" one other commented, "That is sick fr." Someone else noted that "no matter how well you clean" a bathroom, you should "never eat" from its floor, adding, "You got them [poop emoji] particles all around."

  Editors' Pick

Kourtney caught wind of the criticism. Taking to Instagram Stories, the Poosh founder laughed off the backlash as she reposted the snap and wrote, "The comments about this photo." She also added a series of dazed emojis with swirly eyes.

Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram Story

Kourtney Kardashian reacted to backlash over her bathroom pic.

However, not all of her followers blasted Kourtney as some of them defended the reality TV star. "Oh my God, you people are coming after her because she's got food surrounding the bath tub, that's probably cleaner than any bathroom that we have. Sometimes I like to set up my tablet and eat tacos in the bathtub," one fan wrote in the comments section.

The user went on to say, "And how many of you people go sit on the toilet while you're taking a s**t then wash your hands and then take your phone into the kitchen or into the living room to use. I'm a giant Germophobia and I wipe down my computer and my cell phone regularly. And even I don't see a problem with the food that was probably serve to her so that she could enjoy a long bath and a spa experience."

Another person pointed out that the bathroom was probably a set, not a functional bathroom. "Do you guys really think that tiny a** little bathroom is actually hers? have we not seen keeping up with the kardashians?" the user said.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Eva Marcille Makes 'Hardest' Decision to Divorce Michael Sterling After 4 Years of Marriage

Scarlett Johansson Fuels Colin Jost Split Rumors After Being Spotted Solo Without Wedding Ring
Related Posts
Kourtney Kardashian Cites Guns N' Roses Video as Inspiration for Her Unconventional Wedding Dress

Kourtney Kardashian Cites Guns N' Roses Video as Inspiration for Her Unconventional Wedding Dress

Fans Think Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Looks Like Justin Bieber

Fans Think Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Looks Like Justin Bieber

Fans Are Here for Kourtney Kardashian's Blonde Look

Fans Are Here for Kourtney Kardashian's Blonde Look

Kourtney Kardashian Once Again Savagely Responds to Pregnancy Speculation

Kourtney Kardashian Once Again Savagely Responds to Pregnancy Speculation

Latest News
Nick Cannon Doesn't Give 'Monthly Allowance' to His Baby Mamas, Claims 'They Get' What 'They Need'
  • Mar 29, 2023

Nick Cannon Doesn't Give 'Monthly Allowance' to His Baby Mamas, Claims 'They Get' What 'They Need'

Tom Brady Flaunts Toned Body During Shirtless Beach Football Game Amid Reports He's 'Dating Around'
  • Mar 29, 2023

Tom Brady Flaunts Toned Body During Shirtless Beach Football Game Amid Reports He's 'Dating Around'

Priyanka Chopra Talks About Beefing With People in Bollywood
  • Mar 29, 2023

Priyanka Chopra Talks About Beefing With People in Bollywood

'The Bachelor' Star Zach Shallcross Unfazed by 'Boring' Criticism
  • Mar 29, 2023

'The Bachelor' Star Zach Shallcross Unfazed by 'Boring' Criticism

Gwyneth Paltrow's Recollection of Ski Crash Is More Plausible, Expert Says
  • Mar 29, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow's Recollection of Ski Crash Is More Plausible, Expert Says

Scarlett Johansson Fuels Colin Jost Split Rumors After Being Spotted Solo Without Wedding Ring
  • Mar 29, 2023

Scarlett Johansson Fuels Colin Jost Split Rumors After Being Spotted Solo Without Wedding Ring

Most Read
Brooke Shields Called Michael Jackson 'Pathetic' After He Said She's His Girlfriend on TV Interview
Celebrity

Brooke Shields Called Michael Jackson 'Pathetic' After He Said She's His Girlfriend on TV Interview

Iggy Azalea Sends Temperatures Soaring With Jaw-Dropping Bedroom Thirst Trap

Iggy Azalea Sends Temperatures Soaring With Jaw-Dropping Bedroom Thirst Trap

Tyrese's Girlfriend Dragged After Saying Paul Walker Was More of Her Type During Awkward Livestream

Tyrese's Girlfriend Dragged After Saying Paul Walker Was More of Her Type During Awkward Livestream

50 Cent Clowned by Lil Nas X With Cheeky Comparison Meme

50 Cent Clowned by Lil Nas X With Cheeky Comparison Meme

Hailey Bieber Angers Her Fans After Showing Love to Selena Gomez on Instagram

Hailey Bieber Angers Her Fans After Showing Love to Selena Gomez on Instagram

Tiffany Haddish Confirms Marvin Jones Romance With Sweet Kiss One Year After Split From Common

Tiffany Haddish Confirms Marvin Jones Romance With Sweet Kiss One Year After Split From Common

Reese Witherspoon 'Never Wanted' to End Her Marriage to Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon 'Never Wanted' to End Her Marriage to Jim Toth

Nicki Minaj Responds to Fan Mocking Her Driving Skills

Nicki Minaj Responds to Fan Mocking Her Driving Skills

Young Thug's Sister Angela Grier Dies While He Remains in Jail

Young Thug's Sister Angela Grier Dies While He Remains in Jail