Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Was in 'So Much Pain' Prior to Death

Instagram Celebrity

Alana, who used to star on 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo' with Anna, shares details of her late sister's condition prior to her passing after losing her battle with cancer.

Dec 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is mourning the death of her sister Anna Cardwell a.k.a. Chickadee. Alana, who used to star on "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" with Anna, revealed that her late sister was in "so much pain" prior to her passing.

Shortly after Anna passed away, 18-year-old Alana paid a tribute to the late star via Instagram on Sunday, December 10. Along with a family photo, she penned in a lengthy caption, "This is one post I wish I didn't have to make," adding a broken red heart emoji. She recalled, "Last night we all surrounded Anna with love & let her know it was okay to go. Unfortunately around 11pm Anna took her last breath."

Alana went on to write, "Anna was in so much pain last night but now as a family we all know she is at peace now." She lamented, "I really don't know what to say as my heart is completely broken. Watching my 29 year old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn't been easy."

"Anna was a fighter & still is," Alana further gushed. "Lord please wrap your arms around her 2 babies & our family as the next couple of days will make this all a reality. I'm so glad that you waited til i was home to take your last breath! I would've loved for you to get to see me graduate college but i know you will forever cheer me on in heaven!"

In the same post, Alana also vowed, "We will all make sure your legacy lives on forever. And i promise to always make sure to celebrate our birthday like you never left! The sky looks a little bit different today." She then concluded, "We will always love you Anna. You hit me hard with his [sic] one Anna but i know your [sic] in a better place now and pain free forever!"

Anna took her last breath on Saturday, December 9 at the age of 29 after losing her battle with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma. "With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won't (sic)," Anna and Alana's mother Mama June a.k.a. June Shannon announced via Instagram on Sunday.

You can share this post!