Zayn Malik Feels 'Optimistic' About His New Romance With Selena Gomez

The former One Direction member doesn't put any pressure on his new relationship with the Disney alum but he would love to 'see where things go' between them.

Mar 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Zayn Malik is keen to "see where things go" with Selena Gomez. The 30-year-old pop star - who shares two-year-old daughter Khai with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid - is rumored to have begun dating "Only Murders in the Building" actress Selena, also 30, and although the pair are not "super serious" at the moment, he thinks she is "incredible" and reportedly wants to see how things pan out.

"Zayn has known Selena for years and he's definitely into her. He's always admired her and thinks she's an incredible person, inside and out. They aren't super serious and she's free to see other people. However, Zayn would love to continue to see Selena and see where things go," a source told Us Weekly.

The insider went on to explain that the former One Direction singer has been "focused on himself" since splitting from Gigi in October 2021 but when it comes to his potential future with Selena - who has previously dated the likes of Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, he is feeling "optimistic" although there is no "pressure" on the situation.

The source added, "He's been focused on himself these past few years and feels like he's ready to date again. He's feeling optimistic about the possibility of things growing between him and Selena but isn't putting any pressure on the situation. He'd rather just let things progress organically and believes she feels the same."

The comments come just days after it was claimed that the former Disney Channel star had been on a night out in New York with Zayn and that they had been spotted kissing on what was "clearly" a date.

A source told Entertainment Tonight, "Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 pm. They walked in holding hands and were kissing. Most restaurant staff and restaurantgoers didn't notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date."

