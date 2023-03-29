 

Zayn Malik Feels 'Optimistic' About His New Romance With Selena Gomez

Zayn Malik Feels 'Optimistic' About His New Romance With Selena Gomez
Instagram
Celebrity

The former One Direction member doesn't put any pressure on his new relationship with the Disney alum but he would love to 'see where things go' between them.

  • Mar 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Zayn Malik is keen to "see where things go" with Selena Gomez. The 30-year-old pop star - who shares two-year-old daughter Khai with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid - is rumored to have begun dating "Only Murders in the Building" actress Selena, also 30, and although the pair are not "super serious" at the moment, he thinks she is "incredible" and reportedly wants to see how things pan out.

"Zayn has known Selena for years and he's definitely into her. He's always admired her and thinks she's an incredible person, inside and out. They aren't super serious and she's free to see other people. However, Zayn would love to continue to see Selena and see where things go," a source told Us Weekly.

The insider went on to explain that the former One Direction singer has been "focused on himself" since splitting from Gigi in October 2021 but when it comes to his potential future with Selena - who has previously dated the likes of Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, he is feeling "optimistic" although there is no "pressure" on the situation.

  Editors' Pick

The source added, "He's been focused on himself these past few years and feels like he's ready to date again. He's feeling optimistic about the possibility of things growing between him and Selena but isn't putting any pressure on the situation. He'd rather just let things progress organically and believes she feels the same."

The comments come just days after it was claimed that the former Disney Channel star had been on a night out in New York with Zayn and that they had been spotted kissing on what was "clearly" a date.

A source told Entertainment Tonight, "Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 pm. They walked in holding hands and were kissing. Most restaurant staff and restaurantgoers didn't notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Samuel L. Jackson and Vincent Cassel Team Up for Action Thriller 'Damaged'

Gwyneth Paltrow's Skiing Instructor Insists Star Was Not Distracted by Her Kid Before Crash
Related Posts
Zayn Malik's Family Hope Selena Gomez Will Be 'Calming Influence' in His Turbulent Life

Zayn Malik's Family Hope Selena Gomez Will Be 'Calming Influence' in His Turbulent Life

Zayn Malik Appears to Have Covered Up Tattoo of Ex Gigi Hadid's Eyes

Zayn Malik Appears to Have Covered Up Tattoo of Ex Gigi Hadid's Eyes

Zayn Malik Confirms New Album Is Coming Very Soon With Rare Social Media Post

Zayn Malik Confirms New Album Is Coming Very Soon With Rare Social Media Post

Zayn Malik Working on New Album Amid Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio's Dating Rumors

Zayn Malik Working on New Album Amid Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio's Dating Rumors

Latest News
Gwyneth Paltrow's Skiing Instructor Insists Star Was Not Distracted by Her Kid Before Crash
  • Mar 29, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow's Skiing Instructor Insists Star Was Not Distracted by Her Kid Before Crash

6ix9ine's Alleged Sex Tape With Ex-Girlfriend Jade Leaks Online
  • Mar 29, 2023

6ix9ine's Alleged Sex Tape With Ex-Girlfriend Jade Leaks Online

Zayn Malik Feels 'Optimistic' About His New Romance With Selena Gomez
  • Mar 29, 2023

Zayn Malik Feels 'Optimistic' About His New Romance With Selena Gomez

Becky G Goes Ringless at iHeartRadio Music Awards Amid Fiance Sebastian Lletget Cheating Rumors
  • Mar 29, 2023

Becky G Goes Ringless at iHeartRadio Music Awards Amid Fiance Sebastian Lletget Cheating Rumors

Samuel L. Jackson and Vincent Cassel Team Up for Action Thriller 'Damaged'
  • Mar 29, 2023

Samuel L. Jackson and Vincent Cassel Team Up for Action Thriller 'Damaged'

Kandi Burruss Dubs LaTocha Scott 'Corny' for Making Fun of Her Voice
  • Mar 29, 2023

Kandi Burruss Dubs LaTocha Scott 'Corny' for Making Fun of Her Voice

Most Read
Da Brat and Wife Jesseca Dupart Treat Fans To Gender Reveal Video
Celebrity

Da Brat and Wife Jesseca Dupart Treat Fans To Gender Reveal Video

Amanda Bynes' Psychiatric Hold Is Extended as She Refuses to Speak With Family and Friends

Amanda Bynes' Psychiatric Hold Is Extended as She Refuses to Speak With Family and Friends

Iggy Azalea Sends Temperatures Soaring With Jaw-Dropping Bedroom Thirst Trap

Iggy Azalea Sends Temperatures Soaring With Jaw-Dropping Bedroom Thirst Trap

Brooke Shields Called Michael Jackson 'Pathetic' After He Said She's His Girlfriend on TV Interview

Brooke Shields Called Michael Jackson 'Pathetic' After He Said She's His Girlfriend on TV Interview

50 Cent Clowned by Lil Nas X With Cheeky Comparison Meme

50 Cent Clowned by Lil Nas X With Cheeky Comparison Meme

Tyrese's Girlfriend Dragged After Saying Paul Walker Was More of Her Type During Awkward Livestream

Tyrese's Girlfriend Dragged After Saying Paul Walker Was More of Her Type During Awkward Livestream

Hailey Bieber Angers Her Fans After Showing Love to Selena Gomez on Instagram

Hailey Bieber Angers Her Fans After Showing Love to Selena Gomez on Instagram

Soulja Boy Rants Against New Jersey Fans for Choosing Food Stamps Over Dinner Date With Him

Soulja Boy Rants Against New Jersey Fans for Choosing Food Stamps Over Dinner Date With Him

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Seen Partying in West Hollywood Amid Romance Rumors

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Seen Partying in West Hollywood Amid Romance Rumors