 

Samuel L. Jackson and Vincent Cassel Team Up for Action Thriller 'Damaged'

Samuel L. Jackson and Vincent Cassel Team Up for Action Thriller 'Damaged'
CBS/YouTube
Movie

The upcoming feature film to be directed by Terry McDonough is set to revolve around a detective who travels to Scotland to investigate a serial killer.

  • Mar 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Samuel L. Jackson and Vincent Cassel have landed lead roles in "Damaged". The pair are signed on to star in the action thriller that is being directed by Terry McDonough, who has previously worked on TV shows such as "Killing Eve" and "Better Call Saul".

The movie centers on the story of a Chicago detective who travels to Scotland after a new serial killer's crimes match those that he investigated five years previously - one of which was the crime scene of his murdered girlfriend.

Production on the film has started in Scotland with Gianni Capaldi, Kate Dickie, and John Hannah also featuring in the cast. Red Sea Media and BondIt Media Capital will finance the project with Red Sea handling sales of the flick. Paul Aniello and Red Sea's Roman Kopelevich are serving as producers.

  Editors' Pick

The Scottish sports streaming company Stream Digital - who have recently moved into the film industry with a studio in Livingston - are partnering with Red Sea Media and BondIt Media Capital.

Kopelevich said, "Love this project. We have been involved with it for several years and are proud to have attracted such an amazing cast and team. Can't wait to bring it to our partners in the distribution world."

BondIt Media Capital's Luke Taylor and Matthew Helderman added, "Continuing our partnership with Roman and his team at Red Sea, we're beyond excited about the incredible package for 'Damaged'. The full creative team represent some of the strongest and most original voices in the industry that will deliver an exceptional finished film for the marketplace."

Aniello said, "We are really excited and proud to be working with such a great team of people to bring this story to life. We have a great director; a great cast and script and we believe this will be a real success."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jana Kramer Assures Fans Her Kids Are Fine Following Nashville School Shooting

Zayn Malik Feels 'Optimistic' About His New Romance With Selena Gomez
Latest News
Gwyneth Paltrow's Skiing Instructor Insists Star Was Not Distracted by Her Kid Before Crash
  • Mar 29, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow's Skiing Instructor Insists Star Was Not Distracted by Her Kid Before Crash

6ix9ine's Alleged Sex Tape With Ex-Girlfriend Jade Leaks Online
  • Mar 29, 2023

6ix9ine's Alleged Sex Tape With Ex-Girlfriend Jade Leaks Online

Zayn Malik Feels 'Optimistic' About His New Romance With Selena Gomez
  • Mar 29, 2023

Zayn Malik Feels 'Optimistic' About His New Romance With Selena Gomez

Becky G Goes Ringless at iHeartRadio Music Awards Amid Fiance Sebastian Lletget Cheating Rumors
  • Mar 29, 2023

Becky G Goes Ringless at iHeartRadio Music Awards Amid Fiance Sebastian Lletget Cheating Rumors

Samuel L. Jackson and Vincent Cassel Team Up for Action Thriller 'Damaged'
  • Mar 29, 2023

Samuel L. Jackson and Vincent Cassel Team Up for Action Thriller 'Damaged'

Kandi Burruss Dubs LaTocha Scott 'Corny' for Making Fun of Her Voice
  • Mar 29, 2023

Kandi Burruss Dubs LaTocha Scott 'Corny' for Making Fun of Her Voice

Most Read
Florence Pugh Called 'Insane' by Crew Members for Chopping Off Her Hair for 'A Good Person'
Movie

Florence Pugh Called 'Insane' by Crew Members for Chopping Off Her Hair for 'A Good Person'

Jonathan Majors Accused of Taking Dangerous Steroid on 'Creed 3' Set After Domestic Violence Arrest

Jonathan Majors Accused of Taking Dangerous Steroid on 'Creed 3' Set After Domestic Violence Arrest

Rina Sawayama Rejected 'John Wick 4' Before Finally Agreeing After Hanging Out With Keanu on Set

Rina Sawayama Rejected 'John Wick 4' Before Finally Agreeing After Hanging Out With Keanu on Set

'John Wick: Chapter 4' Shatters Franchise Record as It Debuts Atop Box Office

'John Wick: Chapter 4' Shatters Franchise Record as It Debuts Atop Box Office

Ariana Grande Treats Fans to Behind-the-Scenes Looks From 'Wicked' Set With Cynthia Erivo

Ariana Grande Treats Fans to Behind-the-Scenes Looks From 'Wicked' Set With Cynthia Erivo

'Joker 2': Lady GaGa Seen in Harley Quinn's Costume for the First Time on Set

'Joker 2': Lady GaGa Seen in Harley Quinn's Costume for the First Time on Set

Keanu Reeves Says 'Shotgun' Is 'Awesome' After Filming 'John Wick: Chapter 4'

Keanu Reeves Says 'Shotgun' Is 'Awesome' After Filming 'John Wick: Chapter 4'

Owen Wilson Denies Trying to Imitate Bob Ross in Movie 'Paint' Despite Sporting Similar Afro Hair

Owen Wilson Denies Trying to Imitate Bob Ross in Movie 'Paint' Despite Sporting Similar Afro Hair

Nicolas Cage Accidentally Drank His Own Blood as Dracula in 'Renfield'

Nicolas Cage Accidentally Drank His Own Blood as Dracula in 'Renfield'