 

Jana Kramer Assures Fans Her Kids Are Fine Following Nashville School Shooting

While confirming that her children are safe, the 'One Tree Hill' alum is praying for the victims and their families after the devastating school shooting in her city of Nashville.

  • Mar 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jana Kramer has assured fans her children are safe after the Nashville school shooting. The 39-year-old country singer resides in the Tennessee capital with her Jolie, seven, and four-year-old Jace - whom she has with ex-husband Mike Caussin - and, after a 28-year-old woman shot and killed three students and three adults at The Covenant School in the city, confirmed while appearing on the red carpet for the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday, March 27 her kids were "good" and admitted she "didn't care" about the glamorous event anymore.

"People are like, 'Who are you wearing?' I'm like, 'I don't care. I want to go hug my kids right now.' Their dad picked them up at school, and they're good," she told PEOPLE.

"A parent should never have to fear dropping their kid off at school and not knowing if they're gonna pick them up. It's just not okay. I'm a big believer in prayer. I'm a big believer in all those things. We need Jesus, yes, but we need action too."

  Editors' Pick

The former "One Tree Hill" star then took to social media to further relay that her own children were safe as she confirmed to her two million followers that the shooting did not take place at their own school but noted that the whole incident feels "too close to home."

She wrote on Instagram, "Jolie and Jace are okay. My heart is breaking for the children and the families right now. Why. Why. Why. I just will never understand. Please pray. It wasn't their school. I know someone that works there though and we have friends that have kids there."

"I just don't understand. We need prayers and then action. We shouldn't have to fear dropping our kids of at school and fear them not coming home...Just want to squeeze them asap. first flight out tomorrow am now."

