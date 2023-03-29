Kim Kardashian Accused of Exploiting Daughter North With Toy and Skincare Line

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star ruffles feathers after a recent report suggested that she has filed four trademarks under her daughter North West's name.

Mar 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian is facing backlash over her momager role. After a new report suggested that "The Kardashians" star has filed trademarks for a toy and skincare line under North West's name, several online users accused her of exploiting her daughter.

For the record, The Sun reported that Kim filed four trademarks in total. The first is allegedly for "non-medicated skin preparations, skin moisturizers, skin lotions, skin creams, skin cleansers."

The beauty line for North will reportedly also expand to "Skin serums, facial oils, body oils, bath and shower gels, bubble bath, body powders, cosmetics, fragrances, hair care preparations." Meanwhile, the second trademark of a toy line includes "toy figures, doll accessories, dolls, drawing toys, infant toys, mechanical action toys, play sets for action figures, soft sculpture toys, bath toys."

The toy company will additionally include "children's educational toys for developing fine motor and cognitive skills, musical toys, toy food, toy cookware, baby gyms, playground balls, and sport balls." The third trademark is aimed at the advertising sector and the fourth is "entertainment in the nature of providing information in means of a global computer network in the fields of entertainment and pop culture."

Upon hearing the news, many Twitter users offered their two cents. "I can understand a toy line but a skincare line is kinda ridiculous for a 9 year old," one person argued, while another shared similar sentiment, "maybe toys is cute but nobody buying skincare from a 9 year old."

A third opined, "Even toy line doesn't make sense to me tbh, I've never seen north playing with toys lmao." Someone else then stressed, "kim kardashian stop exploiting her children challenge."

"I can't explain how tired I am of the skinc are & repetitive beauty drops. Like please come up with something different that we can utilize," a different individual stated. "If another person comes out with a completely pointless skincare line, I think I might scream."

You can share this post!