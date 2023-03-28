 

6ix9ine May Have 'a Bounty' on His Head Following Bloody Gym Attack, Jermaine Dupri Says

Celebrity

The legendary music producer compares the physical assault to a bounty hunting scenario when sharing his two cents on the troubled rapper's recent gym beatdown.

  • Mar 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jermaine Dupri has weighed in on 6ix9ine's recent bloody gym beatdown. In a new interview, the rapper/music producer suggested that "a bounty" might have been placed on the "GOOBA" spitter's head.

On Monday, March 27, the legendary producer spoke to Page Six about the violent situation and how it seems as if people are gunning for the rainbow-haired rapper more than ever. "It's almost like if you see him out, it's that 'let's get him'… type of mentality," he told the outlet.

"It feels like you get rewarded. I feel like it was like a bounty out for that," Dupri further elaborated. "Like first person that records Tekashi 6ix9ine getting beat up, they are going to get money or something like that."

Dupri continued, "I don't like the fact that now people perpetuated for that to happen. I think it's crazy that people perpetuated it. But the thing is, it actually happened and now people are saying it is f**ked up." He went on highlighting, "It feels like we were in one of them old cowboy movies with a person's picture on the wall. If you see him as a reward. If he was like that's what people do with their phones. Like it's a reward, a bounty."

"People will reach and want to be the first person to do it and attack, to record to be the first to post, and I'm gonna win. But you're not gonna get nothing," he said. "I just feel like the internet has the black and brown people really confused at this point in time."

The So So Def founder isn't the only person who's giving their perspective on the vicious attack against Tekashi. Jim Jones, who's had beef with the New York-born rapper for years, turned into a dancing machine when he was asked about the gym altercation.

  Editors' Pick

During a brief interview with TMZ on Sunday, March 26, the Dipset rapper pulled out his best Milly Rock dance when he began to answer questions regarding one of his biggest music rivals. "I don't know, maybe it was the wrong type of gym," he said. "I be working out everyday. I'm a grown man. I don't spend my time doing none of that. I don't really care about none of that."

"That holds no merit in my life, you heard? This whole thing played out for people on television and everything," Jones continued. "Everybody got they own ideas, but I don't give a [explosion sound]."

6ix9ine was attacked on March 21. In surveillance footage, the alleged attackers could be seen heading straight to the scene of the crime before the beatdown.

Tekashi's lawyer Lance Lazzaro confirmed to TMZ that his client was in the gym without personal security when he was suddenly attacked by the assailants. The attorney declared that he plans to ask federal authorities to provide protection.

Tekashi was reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital to treat injuries to his jaw, ribs and back though officials clarified that the wounds were "non-life threatening." Officials are still conducting an active investigation and requested the public's help for more information. It is unclear whether any arrests have been made.

