New Shocking Footage Sees 6ix9ine's Attackers Making Beeline for Him Before Bloody Beatdown

Following the physical assault at LA Fitness in South Florida that left him with bloody face, the New York-born hip-hop star was rushed to a nearby hospital by ambulance.

Mar 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - More details surrounding Tekashi 6ix9ine's bloody beatdown have emerged online. New shocking footage saw the New York-born rapper attackers making a beeline for him before beating him down.

Shocking new surveillance footage appeared to show Tekashi's alleged attackers heading straight to the scene of the crime before his beatdown. The security video, obtained by TMZ on Thursday, March 23, saw the moments before the rapper was attacked at LA Fitness in South Florida.

In the footage, a man paced in front of the gym's front desk while speaking with someone on his cell phone. The individual was subsequently seen tapping on one of the windows in an apparent signal to another person.

After a second man appeared, the two men seemingly exchanged a few words and flashed a smile at the front desk worker before making a beeline for the bathroom. The duo, who were bald and of medium stature with beards, were respectively wearing a black hoodie and black T-shirt.

After the attack took place, the alleged assailants were again caught on camera in separate surveillance footage, also released Thursday. In the clip, the two men were seen leaving the restroom with a third individual, also dressed in an all-black outfit but with a gold chain around his neck.

The trio appeared to be the same individuals seen in footage of the assault circulating on social media, in which the 26-year-old rapper was beaten up near the gym's bathroom sinks and trash can. In the clip, the "Gooba" rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, walks out of the restroom with a bloodied face and says, "Y'all n***as jumped me."

6ix9ine's lawyer Lance Lazzaro confirmed to TMZ that his client was in the gym without personal security when he was assaulted without warning. The attorney declared that he plans to ask federal authorities to provide protection after the rapper's testimony helped put his fellow gang members behind bars.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office released a Facebook post about the incident on Wednesday, confirming that Tekashi was "injured" during an altercation between "several individuals." Officials clarified that the "Mala" rapper's wounds were "non-life threatening."

However, Tekashi was reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital to treat injuries to his jaw, ribs and back. Officials are still conducting an active investigation and requested the public's help for more information. It is unclear whether any arrests have been made.

