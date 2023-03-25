Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Attend SZA's Concert Together Amid Split Rumors

Instagram Celebrity

The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey and the 'Snowfall' actor insinuate that their relationship remains strong by attending the 'Kill Bill' hitmaker's concert.

Mar 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Things are seemingly going strong between Lori Harvey and Damson Idris. Just days after a new report suggested that the two have called it quits, the model and the "Snowfall" actor were spotted attending SZA's concert together.

In a video surfacing online, the stepdaughter of comedian Steve Harvey and her beau could be seen holding hands while walking into the venue. For the event, both of them kept casual looks.

Lori, who previously dated Future and Michael B. Jordan, rocked a white top, brown leather jacket and jean during the outing. She paired her look with a black baseball cap and heels. The 31-year-old British star, in the meantime, well all black from head to toe.

On Friday, Damson shared a black-and-white video of him and Lori as she smiled at the camera. He, however, was quick to delete the clip from his Instagram Story.

News about Damson and Lori's breakup emerge just a few days earlier. "They were dating and it was great, but they're no longer around each other like that," one of Lori's friends allegedly told Media Take Out.

"There's no beef, no cheating, nothing like that," the said source went on noting. "They're just doing their own thing right now."

Lori and Damson's dating rumors first emerged in December 2022, after they were caught stepping out for a dinner date at Olivetta in West Hollywood, California. They only went public with their relationship in January when celebrating her 26th birthday.

You can share this post!