 

Brooke Shields Called Michael Jackson 'Pathetic' After He Said She's His Girlfriend on TV Interview

Brooke Shields Called Michael Jackson 'Pathetic' After He Said She's His Girlfriend on TV Interview
Celebrity

The 'Blue Lagoon' actress confronted the late King of Pop as she was fuming after he claimed they were in a romantic relationship during a sit-down with Oprah Winfrey.

  • Mar 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Brooke Shields called Michael Jackson "pathetic" after he claimed she was his girlfriend. The "Pretty Baby" actress became friends with the late singer when she was 13 and he was 20, but she was less than impressed when he gave a live interview to Oprah Winfrey in 1993 and told her their relationship was romantic, despite the fact she was dating actor Dean Cain at the time.

"I called him up and I think I said, 'This is kind of pathetic that you need to do this. I am having a shot at normal life - you cannot drag me into crazy town,' " Brooke, now 57, recalled to the Sunday Times magazine.

In response, she said the "Thriller" hitmaker - who died in 2009 from an accidental overdose - laughed off her outrage.

  Editors' Pick

Brooke insisted they had never even gone on a date and she stopped any attempts to move their relationship beyond friendship. Asked if they ever went on a date or kissed, she said, "No! There was one moment when we were in the car and the cameras were there and he grabbed me to kiss me, and I said, 'No! Stop! We are just friends and you need me as a friend.' I remember the early days when other actresses were after him and he was kind of cute, before the shift. But it never ever crossed my mind."

But the pair regularly walked the red carpet together at major Hollywood events. Brooke said, "He was so famous and I was so famous, and we could laugh at everybody, like little kids."

Between 1993 and 2005, Michael faced multiple allegations of child sexual abuse but was ultimately acquitted of 10 charges. The "Blue Lagoon" actress - who has children Rowan, 19, and Grier, 18, with husband Chris Henchy - admitted she still doesn't know "how to think about" the allegations because "it's so hard to believe."

She added, "I wish I knew the truth. Then I could figure out how to structure the narrative in my head. But I'm as shocked as I think the world is."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Brian Cox Insists J.K. Rowling Is Entitled to Her Opinions After She's Called Transphobic

Behati Prinsloo Offers Glimpse of Baby No. 3 as She Takes Family to Vegas for Adam Levine's Show
Related Posts
Brooke Shields Urged by Daughters to Show More Skin and Avoid 'Upper East Side Lady Clothes'

Brooke Shields Urged by Daughters to Show More Skin and Avoid 'Upper East Side Lady Clothes'

Brooke Shields' Kids Mad After Watching Docuseries About Her Rape and Unsettling Life as Child Star

Brooke Shields' Kids Mad After Watching Docuseries About Her Rape and Unsettling Life as Child Star

Brooke Shields Details Rape Ordeal in New Documentary 'Pretty Baby'

Brooke Shields Details Rape Ordeal in New Documentary 'Pretty Baby'

Brooke Shields Thinks Her Racy 1980 Film 'Blue Lagoon' 'Wouldn't Be Allowed' in Today's Age

Brooke Shields Thinks Her Racy 1980 Film 'Blue Lagoon' 'Wouldn't Be Allowed' in Today's Age

Latest News
Behati Prinsloo Offers Glimpse of Baby No. 3 as She Takes Family to Vegas for Adam Levine's Show
  • Mar 28, 2023

Behati Prinsloo Offers Glimpse of Baby No. 3 as She Takes Family to Vegas for Adam Levine's Show

Girls Aloud Prepares to Release New Music
  • Mar 27, 2023

Girls Aloud Prepares to Release New Music

Brooke Shields Called Michael Jackson 'Pathetic' After He Said She's His Girlfriend on TV Interview
  • Mar 27, 2023

Brooke Shields Called Michael Jackson 'Pathetic' After He Said She's His Girlfriend on TV Interview

Young Thug's Sister Angela Grier Dies While He Remains in Jail
  • Mar 27, 2023

Young Thug's Sister Angela Grier Dies While He Remains in Jail

Brian Cox Insists J.K. Rowling Is Entitled to Her Opinions After She's Called Transphobic
  • Mar 27, 2023

Brian Cox Insists J.K. Rowling Is Entitled to Her Opinions After She's Called Transphobic

Owen Wilson Denies Trying to Imitate Bob Ross in Movie 'Paint' Despite Sporting Similar Afro Hair
  • Mar 27, 2023

Owen Wilson Denies Trying to Imitate Bob Ross in Movie 'Paint' Despite Sporting Similar Afro Hair

Most Read
Iggy Azalea Grateful for What She's Achieved in Her Career
Celebrity

Iggy Azalea Grateful for What She's Achieved in Her Career

Da Brat and Wife Jesseca Dupart Treat Fans To Gender Reveal Video

Da Brat and Wife Jesseca Dupart Treat Fans To Gender Reveal Video

Cardi B Says 'People Should Be Grateful' That She Isn't 'as Mean as She Could Be'

Cardi B Says 'People Should Be Grateful' That She Isn't 'as Mean as She Could Be'

Gwyneth Paltrow Stressed Out by Ski Crash Trial, Unhappy Her Kids Get Involved

Gwyneth Paltrow Stressed Out by Ski Crash Trial, Unhappy Her Kids Get Involved

Zayn Malik's Family Hope Selena Gomez Will Be 'Calming Influence' in His Turbulent Life

Zayn Malik's Family Hope Selena Gomez Will Be 'Calming Influence' in His Turbulent Life

Chris Martin Reveals Beyonce Knowles Has Knee Issue Just Like Him

Chris Martin Reveals Beyonce Knowles Has Knee Issue Just Like Him

Iggy Azalea Sends Temperatures Soaring With Jaw-Dropping Bedroom Thirst Trap

Iggy Azalea Sends Temperatures Soaring With Jaw-Dropping Bedroom Thirst Trap

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Marriage Turns Into Co-Parenting as They Lost Romantic Sparks

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Marriage Turns Into Co-Parenting as They Lost Romantic Sparks

Harry Styles Locking Lips With Emily Ratajkowski in Parking Lot in Japan

Harry Styles Locking Lips With Emily Ratajkowski in Parking Lot in Japan