Grimes Announces Baby Daughter's New Name: She's 'Y' Now or 'Why' or Just '?'

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Miss Anthropocene' musician has revealed to her online followers she had to find new alternatives for her daughter's new name after she's not allowed to name the baby '?'.

Mar 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Grimes and Elon Musk were barred from renaming their daughter ?. In December 2021, the couple welcomed Exa Dark Sideræl Musk into the world via surrogate but the 35-year-old singer has revealed they have now changed the tot's name to Y or Why because they were not allowed to use the question mark symbol.

"She's Y now, or 'Why?' or just '?' (But the government won't recognize that). curiosity, the eternal question, .. and such (sic)," Grimes responded to one fan's comment on the tot after sharing side-by-side photos of herself and her daughter in matching red outfits.

The "Genesis" singer - who also has two-year-old son X Æ A-Xii, with Elon - previously explained her daughter's unique name by describing how Exa refers to a supercomputing term, exaFLOPS, while Dark Universe represents "the unknown."

She told Vanity Fair magazine, "People fear it but truly it's the absence of photons. Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe." Grimes described Sideræl as the "more elven" spelling of 'sidereal' - which she defined as "the true time of the universe, star time, deep space time, not our relative earth time." The name is also a nod to the star's favourite "Lord of the Rings" character, Galadriel.

Shortly after the article was published, Grimes - whose real name is Claire Boucher - admitted she expected to change her daughter's name. She tweeted, "2 clarify a few things; I did this to speak abt my work, not 'reveal all' haha. Def held back a lot, contrary 2 headline. And didn't mean for them 2 find out about my daughter so please respect her privacy as I'd love her to be able to live as private of a life as possible (sic)."

When a follower asked about her daughter's name, she replied, "This will most definitely change btw haha but it won't be for public (sic)."

You can share this post!