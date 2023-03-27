 

6ix9ine's Baby Mama Finds His Bloody Gym Beatdown 'Embarrassing' for Their Daughter

In a new interview, the 26-year-old troubled rapper's baby mama Sara Molina, who shares 7-year-old Saraiyah with him, claims that his antics left the mom-and-daughter duo cringing.

  • Mar 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - 6ix9ine's baby mama has spoken out about his brutal gym beatdown. In a new interview, Sara Molina, who shares 7-year-old Saraiyah with the troubled rapper, shared that she found the ambush "embarrassing" for their daughter.

Sara told TMZ that her ex's ongoing antics have left the mom-and-daughter duo cringing. She said she's disappointed that their child will eventually see what her dad has been up to. She also noted that it was "reckless" of the 26-year-old emcee not to have security with him, especially after he was thrown out of the World Baseball Classic last week.

His ongoing feud with several other rappers has left Molina "concerned" over their daughter's safety, Sara told the outlet. Moreover, Sara spilled that the "GOOBA" rapper hasn't reached out to her and Saraiyah since late last year.

6ix9ine was attacked on March 21. Shocking surveillance footage showed Tekashi's alleged attackers heading straight to the scene of the crime before his beatdown. After the attack took place, the alleged assailants were again caught on camera in separate surveillance footage that saw them leaving the restroom.

6ix9ine's lawyer Lance Lazzaro confirmed to TMZ that his client was in the gym without personal security when he was assaulted without warning. The attorney declared that he plans to ask federal authorities to provide protection after the rapper's testimony helped put his fellow gang members behind bars.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office released a Facebook post about the incident on Wednesday, confirming that Tekashi was "injured" during an altercation between "several individuals." Officials clarified that the "Mala" rapper's wounds were "non-life threatening."

However, Tekashi was reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital to treat injuries to his jaw, ribs and back. Officials are still conducting an active investigation and requested the public's help for more information. It is unclear whether any arrests have been made.

